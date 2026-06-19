Intelligence report reveals Israeli prime minister intends to counter Trump's Iran accord by boosting strikes against Hezbollah, threatening regional stability amid looming elections.

US spy agencies reported that Donald Trump has been warned that Israel i prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is preparing to undermine his fragile peace initiative with Iran in order to protect his own political survival.

The intelligence brief, relayed by The Washington Post, indicates that Netanyahu, who faces a national election in the fall, is expected to intensify missile strikes against the Iranian proxy group Hezbollah in Lebanon as a means to rally domestic support. According to a source familiar with the report, Israeli leadership has expressed frustration with Trump's fourteen‑point plan, viewing it as a surrender to Tehran.

The memorandum outlines concerns that the agreement could limit Israel's defensive capabilities against Hezbollah, a view voiced by a former official. Critics within the Israeli government have voiced disapproval of the deal, calling for continued offensive operations against Iranian proxies north of the border.

This debate is fueled by the belief that Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon and targeted attacks on Hezbollah militants in that region and near the capital Beirut resonate deeply with voters, a factor Netanyahu acknowledges as he confronts growing opposition. The report claims that any pause in hostilities or withdrawal from Lebanon would be perceived as a loss for the prime minister, a senior US intelligence officer confirmed.

One Israeli minister of national security posted a controversial statement on social media, referring to the suffering of Lebanese mothers as a response to Israeli actions. [1] The US intelligence assessment suggests that Netanyahu is likely to counteract Trump's efforts to secure a peace accord with Iran. Trump publicly criticized his Israeli counterpart at the recent Group of Seven (G7) summit, labeling Israel's operations in Lebanon as excessive.

Israel and Lebanon exchanged retaliatory strikes over the last two days, leading to a newly announced truce. That ceasefire was brokered by American and Qatari officials with Iranian assistance, following a brief halt of violence. Trump's administration has adopted a markedly tougher stance toward Israel in recent days, challenging the nation's conduct in Lebanon and urging restraint. This position was reiterated at the G7 meeting, where Trump condemned the targeting of apartment buildings when searching for Hezbollah operatives.

Vice President John Davis echoed the President's sentiment, asserting that Israel would not survive without American backing. A public apology from the administration was issued after significant backlash over the inclusion of a $300 billion Iran reconstruction fund in the agreement. The White House maintained that American taxpayer money would not fill Iran's coffers, arguing that Iran had been the one to seek better terms.

The situation remains fluid, with further negotiations in Switzerland postponed because of increased hostilities in Lebanon, underscoring the fragile balance between diplomatic progress and regional security.





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