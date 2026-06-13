US Sports News Roundup

A collection of news articles related to the US sports scene, including the 2026 World Cup, NBA, NFL, and more.

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Jonathan Turley: When federal law says Election Day, it means Election DaySuper Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III talks joining Chiefs, not focusing on Seahawks GM's comments about losing their star Kenneth Walker III is on to a next chapter in the NFL despite winning Super Bowl LX with the Seattle Seahawks. The newest Kansas City Chiefs star commented on his new beginning with his team, and dismissed words from his former GM.received their Super Bowl rings on Thursday night, but one person from the team was notably absent: the game's Most Valuable Player.honors in Santa Clara after he had 27 carries for 135 yards, making him by far the best offensive player on the field.

Walker had no choice but to be the bell cow for the Seahawks after Zach Charbonnet tore his ACL in the NFC Championship game two weeks prior. Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III runs against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8, 2026. Walker was the only member of the championship-winning team to not be in attendance, but it should be noted that the Chiefs' mandatory minicamp still took place on Thursday.

By the second quarter, Walker had already joined Timmy Smith and Marcus Allen with multiple 25-yard runs in a Super Bowl. Kenneth Walker of the Kansas City Chiefs participates during mandatory minicamp at the University of Kansas Hospital Arrowhead Training Complex in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 9, 2026.

KENNETH WALKER FOCUSED ON NEW CHIEFS CHAPTER DESPITE SEAHAWKS GM'S REPLACEMENT COMMENT: 'THAT'S ON HIM' Walker was unable to find the end zone — in fact, Seattle’s only offensive touchdown came from A.J. Barner.

However, Walker’s dominance on the ground helped get Seattle into scoring position. Jason Myers went 5-for-5 on his field-goal attempts after Walker’s ground-and-pound effort. Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and running back Kenneth Walker III celebrate with the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8, 2026.

Ring highlights include 50 white diamonds around the logo in honor of the team's 50th season, a piece of a game ball inside the ring, a removable topper that can be used as a chain pendant and much more.





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