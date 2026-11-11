The arrest 'involves allegations of espionage, which is of the utmost concern to the United States and our allies,' FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement.

A U.S. soldier who officials say was entrusted with sensitive information has been arrested in the United Kingdom on suspicion of spying for Russia, according to British and U.S. officials.

The 41-year-old soldier was arrested Tuesday near Gloucester as part of a Counter Terrorism Policing investigation, the Metropolitan Police said. Authorities did not release his name. Brig. Gen.

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Sean Stinchon, who leads U.S. Army Counterintelligence Command, described the man as a "senior soldier," saying in a statement that the arrest is "a sobering reminder that insider threats are real and persistent.

" The soldier was arrested on suspicion of violating offenses under the U.K.'s National Security Act of 2023, which is a series of laws pertaining to espionage and countering foreign interference, British authorities saidThe soldier faces charges from both British authorities and the U.S. Army, a source familiar with direct knowledge of the situation told ABC News. It's unclear what specific charges he could face, but American military court charges related to espionage can carry sentences up to life imprisonment if convicted.

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The arrest "involves allegations of espionage, which is of the utmost concern to the United States and our allies," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a "While this investigation is continuing, I want to send a clear message -- this FBI has no tolerance for anyone who breaks their oath to the United States and whose actions endanger our national security and that of our partners," Patel said. Is there a nor'easter coming? Is it going to snow in NYC?

Updates on the coastal storm from the Eyewitness News AccuWeather teamThe soldier's name is expected to be released in the coming days after British authorities formally charge him. He remains in custody at a London police station. The soldier was stationed at Imjin Barracks in Gloucestershire, England, a British base that houses the headquarters of NATO's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, according to the source.

The corps is built to orchestrate NATO ground forces in a crisis and helps coordinate large-scale exercises. A small contingent of U.S. intel soldiers is stationed at the base and processes some of the alliance's intelligence. Two locations in Gloucestershire were being searched on Tuesday as part of the investigation, which remains ongoing, police said.

"I am grateful to the U.K. and the FBI for their professionalism and teamwork throughout this investigation," Stinchon said. Stanley Zabar, co-owner of iconic NYC grocery store, dies at 94