US Soccer Fans Mocked for Tame Chants at World Cup

American supporters at the World Cup are facing ridicule for their polite and unoriginal chants, drawing criticism from NFL stars and international fans who contrast them with the vibrant, often aggressive singing traditions of European and other global supporters.

American football supporters attending the World Cup have drawn widespread mockery for their chants, which many observers have described as tame, unoriginal, and overly polite compared to the vibrant, often aggressive singing heard from European and other international fans.

The criticism has come not only from rival supporters but also from prominent American sports figures, including NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce, who lambasted the US fans' chant - "I believe that we can win" - on their New Heights podcast. Jason Kelce called it "the most loser mentality chant I have ever heard," suggesting instead a more confrontational version: "I believe that we can f*** you up.

" The incident went viral, highlighting a perceived cultural gap in fan engagement between American sports culture and the global football tradition. This cultural difference is stark when compared to the passionate, coordinated, and sometimes offensive chants of European supporters. Scottish fans, known as the Tartan Army, have been particularly praised for their boisterous renditions of "The Flower of Scotland" and their overall lively presence in stadiums and pubs across the United States.

Their performances have captivated American audiences, with one baseball fan describing a Scottish-dominated match at Fenway Park as "the greatest Fenway game" in years. Similarly, Icelandic fans are famous for their Viking Thunder Clap, and English supporters are notorious for singing provocative lyrics, including personal attacks on political figures and references to World War II. These displays contrast sharply with American chants, which often consist of simple encouragements like "go team!

" or "de-fence, de-fence! " and anthems such as "Sweet Caroline" and the Star Spangled Banner, which, while patriotic, are not typically used as tools to intimidate opponents. Despite the growing popularity of soccer in the US, Major League Soccer (MLS) has cultivated a different fan culture.

While MLS games can be loud and feature impressive tifos (fan-made banners), the organized noise often comes from official supporter groups seated in designated standing sections, rather than from autonomous ultras groups common in Europe. These ultras are frequently associated with intense, sometimes toxic, behavior that drives the atmosphere in many foreign stadiums. The more regulated American approach results in chants that are seen as corny or lacking in the aggressive edge expected in international football.

Online reactions have been harsh, with comments like "American chants are the cringiest thing ever" and "More atmosphere in GCSE exams" mocking their perceived blandness. Even American fans have conceded defeat, with many calling for a broader repertoire and more inventive, intimidating songs to match the standards set by their global counterparts. The ongoing World Cup has served as a glaring spotlight on this cultural deficiency, prompting both self-criticism and admiration for the visiting teams' fan traditions





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