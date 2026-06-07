The US military shot down two Iranian drones threatening maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions amid a fragile ceasefire. Retaliatory strikes and asset freezes mark the ongoing conflict.

The United States military shot down two Iran ian one-way attack drones that threatened maritime traffic over the Strait of Hormuz in the latest test of a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East conflict.

American forces remain postured and ready to continue defending against Iranian aggression, US Central Command wrote on social media. This incident followed the US shooting down four Iranian drones headed for the waterway on Friday and then targeting some of Iran's coastal radar sites in retaliation. Earlier Saturday, Iran fired ballistic missiles and drones toward Bahrain and Kuwait that were eventually intercepted, Bahrains government said.

Tehran stated that it had targeted American military assets in both countries, after the US attacked surveillance facilities on Qeshm Island and near Sirik that Iran said were used to protect borders and ensure the security of navigation in international waters. Iran called the attack a ceasefire violation.

The latest exchanges came as the Trump administration presses Iran to make a deal to end the war, which has strained the global economy and threatened a hunger crisis in some of the world's most vulnerable countries. Pakistans interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi, arrived in Iran on Saturday as part of mediation efforts.

Meanwhile, the US is seeking to ratchet up economic pressure on Iran. The US Treasury Department is considering allowing Gulf allies to tap into frozen Iranian assets to pay for damages they sustained in the war, according to a person familiar with Secretary Scott Bessents thinking who spoke Saturday on condition of anonymity to share internal deliberations.

Irans Revolutionary Guard said it had targeted the Ali Al Salem air base, which hosts US forces in Kuwait, and the US Navys 5th Fleet in Bahrain, according to the state-run IRNA news agency. The US military said there were no reports of harm to US personnel. Earlier in the week, Iranian drones heavily damaged a passenger terminal at Kuwaits main airport, killing one person and wounding dozens.

The US military kept up its blockade on Iranian ports in response to Tehrans grip on the strait, a crucial corridor for global oil and natural gas shipments. Energy prices have spiked, posing political problems for Trumps Republican Party before the midterm congressional election. American and Iranian negotiators reached a tentative agreement a week ago to extend the ceasefire by 60 days and start a new round of talks on Irans nuclear program.

Trump, however, has called for unspecified changes, and Iranian officials have shown no public sign of agreeing to the deal. Asked on Friday why it was taking so long, Trump told NBCs Meet the Press it was because its a very hard thing for them, citing their great independence and the fact that theyre strong, theyre proud. There are things they never thought theyd be doing that theyre going to have to do.

Theyve got no choice, and it takes a little while, Trump said in the interview. The commander-in-chief said the Iranians still have 21 percent to 22 percent of their missiles. The fighting in Lebanon, where Israeli forces have seized large swaths of the south while saying it targets the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group, also challenges efforts to end the Iran war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has demanded that any lasting truce extends to Lebanon.

The Trump administration has touted the latest ceasefire agreed to earlier in the week by the Lebanese government and Israel after US-brokered talks in Washington. However, Hezbollah has rejected the agreement. Miad Maleki, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and former Iranian sanctions expert at the Treasury Department, said its significant that the US is signaling it could allow Gulf countries to access some of the $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets stored abroad.

Iran had been seeking some of the funds as part of a deal, and rather than offering Tehran that concession, the US is pressuring them to move quickly. So the US government is saying: Hey, not just that we are not going to give you these funds, but we are going to give them to your adversaries, Maleki said. The situation remains tense with both sides engaging in military actions while diplomatic efforts continue





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