US Shifts Focus, Prioritizes Domestic Security Over European and Ukrainian Needs

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth signals a new era in US foreign policy, emphasizing the need to prioritize domestic security and downplaying the US role in European and Ukrainian security.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth delivered a stark message on Wednesday, emphasizing the need for an end to the war in Ukraine and signaling a shift in US foreign policy priorities. Hegseth stated that the United States does not believe NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of any negotiated settlement, and any security guarantees offered to Ukraine must be backed by European and non-European troops, with no US troops deployed.

He also asserted that a return to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic objective. Hegseth's remarks, delivered before a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, made clear that the Trump administration is prioritizing US security concerns over European and Ukrainian ones. He acknowledged the allies' concerns about stepping up for Ukraine and European security but stressed that strategic realities prevent the United States from being primarily focused on the security of Europe. His comments underscored a move away from the Biden administration's approach, which centered on the transatlantic alliance and support for Ukraine.Hegseth also echoed calls by President Donald Trump for allies to increase their defense spending to 5% of their GDP, arguing that the current 2% target is insufficient. He emphasized the US commitment to NATO and its defense partnership with Europe but stressed that the US will no longer tolerate an imbalanced relationship that encourages dependency. While NATO and the European Union had anticipated a US drawdown from its leading role in providing and coordinating military aid to Ukraine, Hegseth's statements represent the clearest articulation yet of the Trump administration's intention to decouple itself from Europe and make the Ukraine conflict a primarily European responsibility. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte acknowledged the need to equalize security assistance to Ukraine but stressed that doing more is crucial to changing the conflict's trajectory. UK Defense Secretary John Healey also responded, expressing understanding for the concerns regarding increased support for Ukraine and European security





cnni / 🏆 326. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US Foreign Policy Ukraine War NATO Security Guarantees Defense Spending

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Disney Shifts DEI Focus to Business Goals Amid Cultural ShiftsDisney has announced changes to its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, prioritizing business objectives and company values. The company will also revise content advisory disclaimers and alter the evaluation process for executive compensation.

Read more »

US Stocks Retreat After Jobs Report; Focus Shifts to Bank Earnings and Inflation DataUS stocks experienced a decline on Monday, extending the previous week's sell-off triggered by a strong jobs report. Investor attention is now focused on upcoming earnings releases from major banks and key inflation data.

Read more »

PowerWash Simulator Developer Shifts Focus Away From VRFuturLab, the developer behind PowerWash Simulator, is discontinuing support for new VR content on Meta Quest. While the company remains passionate about VR, they are reallocating their VR team to other projects due to profitability concerns. This decision highlights the current challenges faced by VR gaming, as it remains a niche market.

Read more »

Wall Street Mixed as Investors Rotate Out of Tech, Focus Shifts to India's RupeeThe Dow Jones Industrial Average surged on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped as investors shifted away from technology stocks. The focus now turns to the Indian rupee, which hit a record low against the U.S. dollar.

Read more »

Los Angeles Reeling from Devastating Wildfires: Focus Shifts to RebuildingThe Palisades Fire has left a trail of destruction across Los Angeles, claiming lives, destroying homes, and forcing residents to flee. The focus is now shifting towards the monumental task of rebuilding these devastated communities.

Read more »

EUR/USD trades cautiously as focus shifts to Trump’s inaugurationEUR/USD trades with caution in a narrow range near the key level of 1.0300 in Friday’s European session.

Read more »