US setting up Ebola care facility in Kenya for Americans

The Trump administration says it’s setting up a “state-of-the-art facility” in Kenya for Americans who may have been exposed to the Ebola virus but who do not have symptoms.

The Trump administration says it's setting up a"state-of-the-art facility” in Kenya for Americans who may have been exposed to the Ebola virus but who do not have symptoms.

An Austrian court on Thursday sentenced a 21-year-old who admitted planning a foiled Islamist attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna in 2024 to 15 years in prison, finding him guilty of various terrorism-related offenses.

Video taken by specialist cave diver Norrased Palasing captures the intense mission to locate the missing villagers trapped inside a flooded Laos cave. Five of the seven were found alive Wednesday after a dangerous search operation. Two are still missing. Italy's Supreme Court has ruled that restaurant and hotel owners aren’t legally required to serve tap water after a tourist filed a lawsuit against a hotel who refused to provide it.

Five of the seven villagers trapped in a flooded cave in Laos sent messages to their families after rescuers found them alive. More than a year after President Trump told Zelensky at the White House that Ukraine has “no cards” in the war with Russia, now the country says it does. CNN's Jim Sciutto speaks to Ukraine's Ambassador to the US on how the drones are reshaping the war.





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Trump administration to send Americans exposed to Ebola to a new facility in KenyaA Trump administration official says the administration will send Americans exposed to Ebola to a new facility in Kenya instead of flying them to the United States.

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Trump administration to send Americans exposed to Ebola to a new facility in KenyaThe plan would help patients avoid an hourslong medical evacuation to the U.S.

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Trump administration to send Americans exposed to Ebola to a new facility in KenyaA Trump administration official says the administration will send Americans exposed to Ebola to a new facility in Kenya instead of flying them to the United States.

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