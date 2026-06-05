US set to hold latest oil and gas lease sale for Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

The Trump administration’s push to expand oil and gas development in Alaska faces a new test Friday.

Hezbollah rejects latest ceasefire agreement as Israeli strikes kill 4 in LebanonProsecutors lose appeal in Arizona's fake elector case and vow to present it again to a grand jurySupreme Court sides with Trump administration on federal regulation of telecom companiesFIFA prohibits fans from bringing refillable water bottles into World Cup stadiumsApple TV's retelling of 'Cape Fear' brings a psycho killer into our homes in 'a nightmare for today'American Airlines temporarily suspends some of its summer routes due to steep jet fuel costsViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsHow 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of AfricaBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itA photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House angleEnergy, water use and pollution of AI and data centers rival most countriesChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphoneFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPhotos of Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia as Gaudí basilica rises before Pope Leo XIV’s visitAliados y críticos temen que Trump quede acorralado ante la falta de resolución de guerra en Irán

Here's how to do itOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphoneFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPhotos of Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia as Gaudí basilica rises before Pope Leo XIV’s visitAliados y críticos temen que Trump quede acorralado ante la falta de resolución de guerra en Irán





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