General Charles H. 'CJ'80 Cain IV will be the commencement speaker at the Naval Academy on Friday instead of President Joe Biden who has spoken at the Naval Academy in 2022. The US competition with Russia, China, and terror groups for influence across Africa makes senior national leaders necessary to convey a message of strength and unity to the new recruits.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles H. 'CJ'80 Cain IV, will be the commencement speaker at the Naval Academy on Friday instead of President Joe Biden who has spoken at the Naval Academy in 2022.

Secretary of War Lloyd J. Austin III, the vice president, and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are expected to speak at the US service academy graduation and commissioning ceremonies as per the traditional practices. The US competition with Russia, China, and terror groups for influence across Africa makes it essential to have senior national leaders at these ceremonies to convey a message of strength and unity to the new recruits.

Caine is a career F-16 pilot and the 22nd chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. West Point's graduation is this Saturday, and the commencement speaker has not yet been announced. The traditional order of speakers as per the Naval Academy commencement ceremonies is the following: Navy secretary, secretary of war, vice president, and the president





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