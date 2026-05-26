US sends long-endurance ULTRA Turbo drones back to Middle East

US is sending upgraded ULTRA Turbo drones to the Middle East, bringing higher altitude, faster speeds and multi-day endurance to ISR ops.

The U.S. Air Force plans to deploy an upgraded version of its glider-like ULTRA surveillance drone to the Middle East for operational testing, bringing a faster, higher-flying variant of the long-endurance aircraft into one of its most surveillance-intensive wars.

Known as the ULTRA Turbo, the new version of the Unmanned Long-endurance Tactical Reconnaissance Aircraft adds a turbocharged engine while retaining the platform’s core advantage, staying airborne for multiple days at a time. , the aircraft will undergo an operational assessment within U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility, marking the next step toward broader operational evaluation. The testing effort will begin in fiscal year 2026 and continue into 2027 with additional capability improvements.

The move comes as demand for persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance coverage in the Middle East continues to rise, driven by operations involving Iran and ongoing maritime monitoring missions. DZYNE Technologies and AFRL developed the ULTRA family as a lower-cost long-endurance ISR platform. Unlike conventional military drones, the aircraft is derived from a commercial sportThe baseline ULTRA can reportedly remain airborne for more than 70 hours, fly up to 25,000 feet, and carry payloads weighing roughly 450 pounds.

The new ULTRA Turbo trades some endurance for improved performance, with DZYNE listing more than 60 hours of flight time, speeds up to 120 knots, and an operational ceiling of 30,000 feet.the engine upgrade improves performance above 25,000 feet while enhancing weather resilience and operational flexibility. The company announced earlier this year that ULTRA Turbo completed a 60-hour mission-representative flight at 25,000 feet and 100 knots true airspeed.took place in 2024, with indications that the aircraft operated from Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE and flew missions extending toward Afghanistan.

Those missions reportedly complemented MQ-9 Reapers, which offered less on-station time after long transits. The Air Force increasingly appears interested in platforms that sit between expensive strategic assets and more vulnerable tactical drones. MQ-9 Reapers have remained heavily used in the region but have also suffered repeated losses in recent conflicts.

Meanwhile, highly advanced systems such as the rumored RQ-180 operate in a different cost and capability class. ULTRA appears aimed at the middle ground. Persistent ISR at lower cost. The Air Force is seeking $16.57 million for continued ULTRA work in fiscal year 2027.with lower-cost, more producible systems that can operate in larger numbers.

While still relatively small, ULTRA’s return to the Middle East suggests the Air Force sees value in long-endurance surveillance platforms capable of remaining over target areas for days rather than hours. Kaif Shaikh is a journalist and writer passionate about turning complex information into clear, impactful stories. His writing covers technology, sustainability, geopolitics, and occasionally fiction. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, his work has appeared in the Times of India and beyond.

After a near-fatal experience, Kaif began seeing both stories and silences differently. Outside work, he juggles far too many projects and passions, but always makes time to read, reflect, and hold onto the thread of wonder. Military





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Air Force CENTCOM Defense Drone Drones Intelligence Iran ISR Middle East Military MQ9 Reaper Reconnaissance Surveillance UAS UAV UAV Technology ULTRA ULTRA Turbo USAF

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