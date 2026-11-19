Six US senators warned that proposed GENIUS Act rules could favor federally regulated stablecoin issuers and urged Treasury to extend protections to state issuers.

The lawmakers urged Treasury to extend safe harbor protections to stablecoin issuers in states expected to establish qualifying regulatory frameworks before January 2028. Six bipartisan senators on Tuesday urged the US Treasury Department to extend proposed regulatory protections to state-supervised stablecoin issuers, warning that proposed GENIUS Act rules could steer firms toward federal licenses.

In a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Senators Cynthia Lummis and Kirsten Gillibrand, along with Angela Alsobrooks, Kevin Cramer, Pete Ricketts and Mark Warner,Treasury’s proposal offers a safe harbor to certain issuers with pending federal applications and regulator-approved waivers, but no equivalent protection for state issuers. The senators warned that issuers “may be incentivized to seek greater operational clarity under a federal license,” including through the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency , which they said was “the opposite of our intent in drafting this legislation.

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” The senators urged Treasury to extend the safe harbor to issuers in states expected to have qualifying frameworks in place before Jan. 18, 2028, reducing uncertainty while certification reviews are pending. , urging Treasury to preserve state participation and clarify the certification process.generally allows issuers with $10 billion or less in outstanding stablecoins to operate under qualifying state supervision, with exemptions available above that threshold.whether a broader safe harbor would make much difference.

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He said issuers are choosing federal oversight because they risk having to switch regulators if their stablecoins exceed $10 billion in circulation, although exemptions are available.