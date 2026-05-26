US Senator Tear Gassed at ICE Protest in New Jersey

Democratic US Senator Andy Kim was tear gassed amid chaotic protests outside a New Jersey ICE facility on Monday after Governor Mikie Sherrill was denied entry in what the Department of Homeland Security called a political stunt The protesters are demanding answers over the poor conditions and treatment of the migrants at the facility

US Senator Andy Kim was tear gas sed amid chaotic protests outside a New Jersey ICE facility on Monday after Governor Mikie Sherrill was denied entry in what the Department of Homeland Security called a political stunt The protesters have been hounding Delaney Hall in Newark for days amid a hunger and labor strike launched by hundreds of detainees inside according to The New Jersey Monitor The facility has been a point of controversy during the second Trump administration with multiple Democrat politicians demanding its closure over concerns of poor conditions The migrants claim that they have been served beans and salad with worms inside and have been placed in crowded rooms without air conditioning and their immigration cases ignored by federal judges Some have been there for a year Governor Sherrill and Senator Kim showed up to the building Monday demanding answers while Kim was allowed in but was hit by pepper balls shot out by federal agents at those protesting Kim said he had trouble breathing and before the melee broke out was trying to get the agents to stop pointing guns at protesters and broker a truce that would allow immigration activists to inspect cars leaving the facility The protesters are demonstrating against the lack of due process poor food quality and poor treatment of the migrants The governor and senator are demanding answers and calling for the facility to be shut down A DHS spokesperson claimed that no individuals were directly struck by pepper ball projectiles but argued that rioters were obstructing federal agents from getting out of Delaney Hall and had given multiple legal commands to clear the area The DHS also claimed officers followed their training and used the minimum amount of force necessary to protect themselves the public and federal property The governor and senator criticized the treatment of Kim and said he should be able to freely access the facility without being harmed The protesters are currently recovering from the tear gas and the situation remains chaotic at the facilit.

US Senator Andy Kim was tear gassed amid chaotic protests outside a New Jersey ICE facility on Monday after Governor Mikie Sherrill was denied entry in what the Department of Homeland Security called a political stunt The protesters have been hounding Delaney Hall in Newark for days amid a hunger and labor strike launched by hundreds of detainees inside according to The New Jersey Monitor The facility has been a point of controversy during the second Trump administration with multiple Democrat politicians demanding its closure over concerns of poor conditions The migrants claim that they have been served beans and salad with worms inside and have been placed in crowded rooms without air conditioning and their immigration cases ignored by federal judges Some have been there for a year Governor Sherrill and Senator Kim showed up to the building Monday demanding answers while Kim was allowed in but was hit by pepper balls shot out by federal agents at those protesting Kim said he had trouble breathing and before the melee broke out was trying to get the agents to stop pointing guns at protesters and broker a truce that would allow immigration activists to inspect cars leaving the facility The protesters are demonstrating against the lack of due process poor food quality and poor treatment of the migrants The governor and senator are demanding answers and calling for the facility to be shut down A DHS spokesperson claimed that no individuals were directly struck by pepper ball projectiles but argued that rioters were obstructing federal agents from getting out of Delaney Hall and had given multiple legal commands to clear the area The DHS also claimed officers followed their training and used the minimum amount of force necessary to protect themselves the public and federal property The governor and senator criticized the treatment of Kim and said he should be able to freely access the facility without being harmed The protesters are currently recovering from the tear gas and the situation remains chaotic at the facilit





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Andy Kim Tear Gas ICE Protest New Jersey Immigration Human Rights Governance DHS Trump Administration

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