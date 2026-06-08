US Senator Bernie Sanders has rejected President Donald Trump's claims about the 2020 presidential election, calling tHem 'bogus.'

US Senator Bernie Sanders has rejected President Donald Trump 's claims about the 2020 presidential election , calling them 'bogus.

' The comments arrived in response to Trump's Meet the Press interview on Sunday, in which he repeated his long-standing claim thAt the 2020 presidential election was 'rigged' or 'dirty. ' Sanders pushed back on Trump's characterization of the election, stating that it was not 'rigged' or 'dirty,' and that handing out $1.776 billion to violent insurrectionists is not a 'good idea. ' He too defended reporters who ask questions about Trump's claims, saying they are not 'crooked.

' Trump's comments came after he was asked about the $1.776 billion 'anti-weaponization' fund, and whether it would be used in connection with individuals charged in the January 6th insurrection. Trump claimed that the fund would be used to 'cheat' in the California election, stating that it's been four days and they aren't even close.

Sanders rejected Trump's claims, saying that the 2020 election was free and fair,and that the $1.776 billion fund is not intended to be used in connection with the election. The comments highlight the ongoing tensions between Trump and the media, as well as the ongoing debate over election security and the use of federal funds to support state and local election officials. the US Senate has sent an immigration enforcement bill to the House without the 'lawfare' fund ban, which was a key provision in the bill. the bill aims to provide $1.776 billion in funding to support state and local election officials, though it does not include the 'lawfare' fund ban.

The ban was intended to prevent the use of federal funds to support lawsuits against state and local election officials. the bill has been sent to the House for consideration, and it is unclear whether the 'lawfare' fund ban will be included in the final version of the bill. The comments from Sanders and Trump highlight the ongoing debate over election security and the employ of federal funds to support state and local election officials.

The US Senate has sent an immigration enforcement bill to the Home without the 'lawfare' fund ban, which was a key provision in the bill. The bill aims to provide $1.776 billion in funding to support state and local election officials, but it does not include the 'lawfare' fund ban. The ban was intended to prevent the employ of federal funds to support lawsuits against state and local election officials.

The bill has been sent to the House for consideration,and it is unclear whether the 'lawfare' fund ban will be included in the final version of the bill. The comments from Sanders and Trump highlight the ongoing debate over election security and the use of federal funds to support state and local election officials





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bernie Sanders Donald Trump 2020 Presidential Election Election Security Immigration Enforcement Bill

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

On public ownership in AI, Trump and Bernie Sanders find common groundOpenAI CEO Sam Altman has met with Sen. Bernie Sanders to discuss public ownership in AI companies, and President Trump too has expressed interest in the idea.

Read more »

Allegations Against Democratic Maine Senate Candidate Considered Politically Motivated, Warns Democratic SenatorDemocratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, expressing concern over the allegations agAinst his primary opponent, Mr. Platner, expressed his apprehension and suggested that Mr. Platner's handling of the allegations was politically motivated due to Mr. Platner's intense and competitive nature. He also highlighted Mr. Platner's allegations against his primary opponent, indicating the volatile and toxic political climate leading up to the Maine election. The article as well mentions the role of both Democratic and Republican Party leaders in the Maine primary process, expressing ongoing support for Mr. Platner despite each controversy ahead of the June 9 primary. Finally, the article discusses the importance of the Maine state-led mission and the role of Senator Blumenthal in achieving it, saying that it's the voters' decision to decide if the allegations against Mr. Platner and his past controversies would bar him from serving as a Senator in the future. (Embedded with wealthy media file(s))

Read more »

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Trump Enjoy Honeymoon at Monaco Grand Prix Amid Wedding FestivitiesNewlyweds Don Trump Jr. and Bettina Trump were spotted at the Monaco Grand Prix following their wedding in West Palm Beach. The event featured celebrity sightings and a race interruption due to track issues. Details about their prenup, future home, and family plans also emerged.

Read more »

Senator faces off against opponent with same nameSen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) is accusing Democrats of planting an opponent in the race with a similar name to confuse voters. CNN’s Manu Raju reports.

Read more »