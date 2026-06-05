US Senate Blocks Debate on FISA 702 Reauthorization Bill

The US Senate has voted to block debate for a bipArtisan agreement to renew Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act for another three years, after Democrats tanked the plan over President Trump's pick of Bill Pulte as acting Director of National Intelligence.

The US Senate has voted to block debate for a bipartisan agreement to renew Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act for another three years, after Democrats tanked the plan over President Trump's pick of Bill Pulte as acting Director of National Intelligence .

The move was justified by seven Republicans who argued that there were not enough prOtections for citizens in the proposed deal. The vote failed 47 to 52. In a separate development, the Senate has passed the $70 billion immigration funding bill without the proposed ban on the $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund, which the Trump administration had earlier walked back its support of.

The bill was passed after an hourslong vote-a-rama, where senators can introduce and vote on various amendments to legislation. The FISA 702 reauthorization vote came after the immigration fund bill passed.

The failure of the FISA 702 reauthorization vote has left Congress with until June 12 to come up with another deal to extend FISA before it expires. the seven Republicans who voted against the FISA 702 reauthorization bill cited a lack of protections for citizens as thier reason for doing so. They include Sens. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Rick Scott (R-FL), Rand Paul (R-KY), Eric Schmitt (R-MO), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Mike Lee (R-UT),and John Kennedy (R-LA).

The move was seen as a significant setback for the Trump administration, which had been pushing for the renewal of FISA 702. the Democrats, on the other hand, voted against the bill in protest of Trump's pick of Bill Pulte as acting DNI. They argued that Pulte would weaponize the intelligence community to go after Trump's political opponents.

The Senate Majority Leader, Mitch Thune, said that the timing of the announcement of Pulte as DNI pick was not the best, and that the administration will have to consider the impact of this move on the vote. He as well called the Democratic vote against the bill 'irresponsible'. The Senate will now have to come up with another agreement to extend FISA before it expires on June 12.

The failure of the FISA 702 reauthorization vote has left many wondering what the future holds for the intelligence community and the countrys national security





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