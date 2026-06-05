US Sen. Rick Scott urges reconsideration of Ye concert in Florida over antisemitic remarks

In February 2025, Ye posted on X, 'I love Hitler' and 'I'm a Nazi.'

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, is urging the Tampa Sports Authority to reconsider its decision to allow controversial rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, to perform at Raymond James Stadium because of his past antisemitic comments.

is urging the Tampa Sports Authority to reconsider its decision to allow controversial rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, to perform at Raymond James Stadium because of his past, tagging West and writing: "@kanyewest's antisemitic remarks are vile & a slap in the face to Florida’s Jewish community. It’s EXTREMELY troubling that TAXPAYER dollars are being used to fund his upcoming concert in Tampa. I’m demanding ACTION.

", Scott said Raymond James Stadium is a publicly owned venue and that those who perform there are accountable to the taxpayers who help fund it. "Ye's consistent antisemitic attacks are an affront to the values of the Hillsborough community. He has openly praised Nazis, called himself one, and slandered Jews across the world. Ye also funded a Super Bowl ad in 2025 that directed viewers to purchase merchandise featuring swastikas," the letter states.

Scott argued that a taxpayer-supported stadium should not be used to promote what he described as hateful rhetoric, noting that Florida is home to one of the nation's largest Jewish populations.

"I urge you to carefully review this decision, given the fact that taxpayer dollars are helping the show go on," Scott wrote in the letter. , "I love Hitler" and "I'm a Nazi.

" In another post, he wrote, "I'm never apologizing for my Jewish comments. I can say whatever the f*** I wanna say forever. Where’s my f****** apology for freezing my accounts.

"paid advertisement in The Wall Street Journal. In the ad, he attributed his antisemitic remarks to a bipolar disorder episode and said he experienced a "four-month-long manic episode of psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behavior that destroyed my life" beginning in early 2025. Hit-and-run driver leaves homeowner with costly damage, no insurance coverage Dawn Opie is understandably upset after her Chevy Silverado was hit outside her home in the middle of the night.

“A car just came around the corner, hit it, keptA police officer shot and killed a suspect while he was allegedly stabbing a victim, according to police. Officials with the Ogden Police Department said policeUtah law enforcement responds to 70 calls per day for unsecured loads and road debris, a problem officials said is more common and dangerous than it seems.

A newTyler Campos saw it coming patrol cars chasing a man on a bike---and the pursuit seemed to be coming right at him.

"It almost looked like he was going to hit me,Two little free libraries in Salt Lake City were knocked over and vandalized this week, upsetting neighbors and raising broader concerns about the types of pett





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U.S. Senator Rick Scott urges Tampa Sports Authority to cancel Kanye West's stadium shows over antisemitism concernsRepublican U.S. Senator Rick Scott has asked the Tampa Sports Authority to reconsider two upcoming Kanye West concerts at Raymond James Stadium, citing the rapper's history of antisemitic remarks and praise for Nazis. The Senator highlighted the use of public funds for the venue and Florida's significant Jewish community. The Tampa Sports Authority responded by emphasizing free speech principles but distancing itself from offensive artist conduct. West's tour has seen cancellations in some locations, though he continues to perform in others.

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