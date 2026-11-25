US authorities file for $1.1 billion recovery from the Binance hack while Strategy acquires 457 Bitcoin and XRP briefly surpasses the $1 mark during market volatility.

US Department of Justice officials have initiated a civil forfeiture action on November 23 to recover more than $1.1 billion in USD Coin allegedly stolen by North Korean hackers from Binance. This legal move targets a specific portion of the estimated $6 billion in cryptocurrency seized during the October 29 attack. The assets in question had already been frozen under a restraining order obtained by the government, marking a significant step toward restitution for the world's largest exchange by volume.

DOJ Targets Binance Hack Recovery

The Department of Justice claims that its recent civil forfeiture action focuses on over $1.1 billion worth of USD Coin, a stablecoin issued by Circle and pegged 1:1 to the US dollar. US authorities stated they had helped freeze, seize, or return more than $2.9 billion in cryptocurrency since the initial theft occurred. This latest filing highlights the critical role of cooperation between law enforcement agencies and crypto companies in tracking and recovering stolen digital assets. The case underscores the complexity of international cybercrime and the mechanisms available for asset recovery in the digital age.

Also read Strategy Purchases 457 Bitcoin Amid Market Slump

Strategy Accumulates 457 Bitcoin

MicroStrategy, now rebranded as Strategy, continues its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy despite the broader market downturn. The company recently added 457 BTC to its treasury holdings at an average price of $64,898 per Bitcoin. This acquisition brings Strategy's total holdings to approximately 851,305 BTC, making it one of the largest corporate holders of the leading cryptocurrency. The firm has spent around $64.23 billion accumulating Bitcoin at an average purchase price of $75,446.

XRP Surges Above One Dollar

XRP briefly reclaimed the $1 mark on Monday following a short squeeze triggered by a major rally in Nvidia-related stocks. CEO and president Jensen Huang returned to his dual roles, causing a sharp increase in US technology stocks and broader risk assets. On Binance's XRP/USDT perpetual contract, the token moved from approximately $0.94 to $1.02 within minutes after 14:00 UTC before retreating to around $0.984. CoinGlass data cited by U.Today showed that XRP short liquidations exceeded long liquidations by 578% during this volatile period.

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Market Volatility and Trader Liquidations

The rapid price movement in XRP demonstrated how quickly market sentiment can shift during a volatile rebound, particularly when leveraged traders are positioned against a sudden price increase. Across the crypto market, 110,663 traders were liquidated for $660.89 million over the past 24 hours. Shorts accounted for $515.94 million of that amount, indicating significant pain for bearish positions during the brief rally. This episode highlights the fragility of leveraged positions in the cryptocurrency market and the potential for rapid reversals driven by external factors.

Future Events and Market Outlook

Looking ahead, the Synopsis Edition 7 International Online Summit is scheduled to take place on December 14-20, 2026. While the immediate market focus remains on the recovery efforts for the Binance hack and the ongoing accumulation by Strategy, the broader cryptocurrency landscape continues to react to macroeconomic trends and high-profile corporate movements. The interplay between institutional adoption, law enforcement actions, and retail trader behavior will likely define the near-term trajectory of digital asset prices and regulatory developments.