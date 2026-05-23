US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Visits India for Indo-Pacific Summit Meeting, Tour, and Independence Celebration

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to India is centered around the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) summit, a bilateral meeting with India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, a Gala reception marking the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence in New Delhi, and a tour of prominent historical monuments in Agra and Jaipur.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in India on Saturday ahead of a meeting next week with his counterparts from India , Australia, and Japan.

Much of his four-day visit will focus on a multi-city tour, along with a gala reception in New Delhi marking the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence. He is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and participate in the ministerial meeting of the Quad. During his visit, he will also visit Mother House, the headquarters of the Missionaries of Charity, and iconic monuments in Agra and Jaipur





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