US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Testifies on Afghan Resettlement

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the House Appropriations Committee on Afghan resettlement efforts, amid criticism from Democrats and advocacy groups over the administration's handling of Afghan allies.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the House Appropriations Committee , Tuesday, June 2, 2026 in Washington. Rubio told lawmakers that the U.S. is still in discussions with several countries to resettle more than 1,000 Afghans and relatives of American service members who have been stranded in Qatar for more than a year.

Advocates have said the other option would be for the refugees to go back to Afghanistan, where they face likely reprisal from the Taliban. Democrats on House and Senate committees questioned Rubio during an annual budget hearing about why the U.S. has not followed through on its promise to take in the hundreds of allies who had been rigorously vetted before President Donald Trump signed executive orders in January 2025 that targeted asylum and refugee cases.

Rubio said officials had been 'engaging every single day' on this issue and that several countries have already indicated their willingness to take in some of those waiting in limbo. Rep.

Grace Meng, a Democrat from New York, told Rubio that regardless of U.S. immigration policy, Congo would be 'a death sentence' for those living at the camp in Doha, including Afghans who served as interpreters and with Special Operations Forces as well as the immediate families of more than 150 active-duty U.S. military members. Meng asked Rubio if they could rule out deporting people to conflict zones, to which Rubio responded that he doesn't think any of the countries being discussed would be conflict zones.

Negotiations between the U.S. and willing countries, including Botswana and Malaysia, started months ago, according to Shawn VanDiver, a Navy veteran who heads a coalition that supports Afghan resettlement efforts called #AfghanEvac. VanDiver and other advocacy groups have blasted the administration's handling of Afghan allies over the last 18 months, saying the U.S. is abandoning those who served alongside U.S. forces during America's longest war.

Rubio defended some of those conditions, including why Afghans, who have gone through some of the most rigorous vetting and biometric tests, are facing hurdles while the administration has made the U.S. 'Everything we do has to be geared by the national interest, and it is in our national interest if we are allowing people to enter our country - be people who can quickly assimilate into society and be successful,' Rubio said. Meng pushed back on that notion, saying there is a large Afghan population in her district in Queens, New York, who have assimilated, contributed and paid taxes.

Rubio responded that they have already assumed a large number of Afghan refugees in the past





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