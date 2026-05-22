US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Arrives in Sweden for NATO Meeting Amid Uncertainty

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has arrived in Sweden ahead of a NATO foreign ministers meeting, as the Trump administration's intentions with the alliance remain uncertain. Rubio is set to attend a meeting of diplomats in Sweden on Friday, where senior Pentagon officials will brief the 32-nation alliance on plans for the US military's commitment to European defense.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives in Sweden ahead of a NATO foreign ministers meeting, as the Trump administration's intentions with the alliance remain uncertain.

Rubio is set to attend a meeting of diplomats in Sweden on Friday, where senior Pentagon officials will brief the 32-nation alliance on plans for the US military's commitment to European defense. The meeting comes amid great uncertainty over the war in Iran and whether stalled US efforts to broker an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict will resume.

Resentment still simmers on the continent over President Donald Trump's handling of NATO, and Rubio has been dispatched on several missions to offer a calmer presence from the administration. The US is considering changes to its military presence in Europe, including a possible reduction in the number of troops committed under the NATO Force Model.

However, the Pentagon has referred requests for comment to the White House, which has not immediately responded to messages seeking clarity. Rubio has repeated that Trump and others in the administration are 'very disappointed' in NATO, and he has reiterated complaints that some NATO allies, notably Spain, have been reluctant to join a coalition to reopen and protect the Strait of Hormuz. Rubio asked rhetorically, 'I know why NATO is good for Europe, but why is NATO good for America?

' He answered by referring to bases that allow the US and others to project power globally. Rubio noted that nearly all NATO allies agree that Iran should not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons, but few, if any, stepped up when Trump said he would take action to prevent it.

'He's not asking them to commit troops. He's not asking them to send their fighter jets in. But they refuse to do anything, and so I think the president looks at that and says, 'Hold on a second,''' Rubio said.

'I think we were very upset about that. The president has made that very clear.





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