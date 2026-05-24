US Sec. of State Rubio Reveals Progress in Iran Peace Deal Negotiations

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has provided updates on the peace deal negotiations with Iran, stating that significant progress has been made. The deal could see the Strait of Hormuz reopen and Iran relinquish its highly enriched uranium stockpile.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has revealed new details about the peace deal with Iran , adding that America has made 'significant progress' in negotiations.

Rubio made the comment while on a visit to India on Sunday, stating that the US is close to reaching a deal with Iran that could see the Strait of Hormuz reopen, and the Middle Eastern country give up its stash of highly enriched uranium, regional officers told the Associated Press.

'On the Iran situation, there will be, I believe, maybe more news coming out later today on this topic, and I'll leave it to the president to make further announcements on it,' Rubio said before giving a little glimpse into what the next move is. 'It's suffice to say that some progress has been made, significant progress, although not final progress has been made.

' The US has been after Iran's uranium stockpile in a bid to prevent the country from developing nuclear weapons and being a massive threat to the US and its allies. The US-Iran war broke out on February 28 following a decades-long conflict between the nations. Following the start of the war, the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow and vital waterway that is used as a high-volume shipping route, closed.

It opened temporarily, but has since shut down again after the US maintained a naval blockade of Iranian ports. US secretary of State Marco Rubio has revealed new details about the peace deal with Iran , adding that America has made 'significant progress' in negotiations The US-Iran war broke out on February 28 following a decades-long conflict between the nations During his talk on Sunday, Rubio expressed why the Strait of Hormuz being closed has caused a great deal of tension amid 'illegal' activities Iran has taken part in.

'This is an international waterway. They don't own it. It's an international waterway, and what they are doing now, is basically they are threatening to destroy commercial vessels using an international waterway.

'That is illegal under any concept of international law that governs us, but it's also - if we allowed that to become normal, we would be normalizing an unacceptable status quo, and setting a dangerous precedent that could be replicated here in this region and in multiple places around the world,' Rubio said. According to Rubio, progress has been made over the last two days after the US and its partners in the gulf drew up an 'outline' that would reopen the waterway 'without tolls', and help in 'addressing some of the key things that underpin what has been Iran's nuclear weapons ambitions in the past.

' Rubio made it clear that the 'outline' could be a crucial step forward in a possible peace deal with Iran, but only 'if it works. ' 'Obviously, that will require full Iranian acceptance and then compliance, and it will require some future work on negotiating the details. ' His comments come after Iran signaled 'narrowing differences' in negotiations with the US after Pakistan's army chief held more talks in Tehran.





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