US screwworm outbreak spreads as Canada bans Texas Cattle

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said a second case in Zavala County was detected on a ranch about 5 miles from the first.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on ‌Friday said the new case in Zavala County was detected on a ranch about 5 miles from the first positive case of screwworm in Texas.

That was discovered inThe USDA discovered the second infestation"after testing a number of suspect cases," the department's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said in aAPHIS and Texas Animal Health Commission officials are continuing to"collect and test other samples from the surrounding area which have come back negative," the release said. The USDA has established a quarantine zone around both cases, prohibiting the movement of animals outside that zone without an inspection.

The deadly flies were detected in Mexico late in 2024, after years of being contained at the southern end of Panama. Federal and state officials had been working to keep the parasite from reaching Texas, home to $17 billion worth of the nation’sA widespread outbreak could pose a significant economic threat, by shrinking already tight cattle supplies, disrupting trade and pushing U.S.statewide disaster declaration on Friday, authorizing the use of “all available resources of state government to respond to this disaster.

" The order reassigns resources from across the state as needed and makes state personnel available to accelerate the shipment of sterile flies into Texas and the construction of a sterile fly facility. The sterile flies are intended to break the reproduction cycle of the parasitic fly. Canada's food inspection agency has now announced temporary import restrictions on livestock from Texas.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said that animals, including horses, that originate from, or were present in, Texas within 21 days prior to arriving at the Canada-U.S. border would not be accepted into Canada.

“While our colder climate is not hospitable for the long-term establishment of the fly in Canada, they can survive shorter periods of time in the summer months. Taking this action now is an appropriate risk mitigation measure to prevent its introduction and protect animal health. ” The agency urged animal owners and veterinarians to look out for signs of screwworm infestations in livestock, including wounds that worsen over time, discharge and foul odor.

Canadians travelling to Texas with their pets are encouraged to “remain vigilant and inspect their pets regularly for any signs,” the agency said. The New World screwworm is a parasitic fly whose larvae feed on the living tissue of warm-blooded animals, causing severe and sometimes fatal wounds. Female flies lay eggs in open wounds or body openings, hatching maggots that burrow into flesh. Unlike most maggots that feed on dead tissue, screwworm larvae consume healthy tissue, making infestations particularly dangerous.

The parasite spreads primarily through the movement of infested animals. Livestock trade, wildlife migration, and cross-border animal movement can all contribute to its spread. Infected animals often have painful, worsening wounds that may emit a foul odor and fail to heal. Visible larvae in wounds, unusual discharge, and signs of distress are other potential indicators.

If untreated, the infestation can lead to severe tissue damage, secondary infections, and even death. In rare human cases, symptoms include painful skin lesions and the sensation of movement within the wound, and if the wound becomes infected, fever and chills can be secondary symptoms. Dogs and cats are among the animals that can become infested if exposed. Screwworm flies are attracted to even very small wounds, laying eggs that hatch into larvae within hours.

Pet owners should watch closely for any wound that appears to worsen rather than heal, particularly if it becomes painful, swollen or starts to smell. Early signs of a potential screwworm infestation include persistent licking or biting at a specific spot, discharge or bleeding from a sore, and—more seriously—visible larvae or a sensation of movement inside the wound.

Because the parasite can develop quickly, vets say even small cuts or insect bites should be checked and treated promptly, especially in animals that have traveled to or come from higher-risk regions.

"Visual inspection is the primary way that infected animals are identified. The disease is very treatable, and the sooner affected animals are seen and treated by their veterinarians, the less the chance of further spread to additional animals," Sally DeNotta, a leading expert in infectious disease in equine internal medicine at the University of Florida,"Owners should inspect their animals and livestock for wounds that are not healing appropriately or appear to be infected with maggots.

"NWS-infected wounds are quite painful, and animals are often particularly bothered by the sites of infection. If any of these signs are noted, owners and ranchers should contact their veterinarian immediately. "





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