Major US districts like LAUSD are removing Google AI tools, citing safety concerns. Google insists AI is mandatory for search access, sparking debate among educators.

The Los Angeles Unified School District has officially disabled Google AI Overviews on all school-issued devices, marking a significant escalation in the conflict between major educational institutions and technology vendors. This decision makes the Los Angeles-based district, which serves approximately 500,000 students, the largest US educational entity to take such a definitive action against the company's artificial intelligence features. The suspension aims to ensure that digital learning experiences remain age-appropriate and safe for the student body.

The move follows intense scrutiny from parents and educators regarding the impact of generative AI on student development. Campaigners from Schools Beyond Screens LA had raised specific safety and appropriateness concerns during a school board committee meeting on November 13. Shortly after these community interventions, the district confirmed that the AI summary feature had disappeared from student devices, aligning with broader calls for digital boundaries in classrooms.

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Los Angeles Unified School District had previously disabled Google AI Mode for students at the start of the current academic year. While faculty and staff members retain access to these advanced tools for administrative and instructional purposes, the distinction highlights a targeted effort to protect younger users. The temporary suspension of AI Overviews ensures that the core search functionality remains accessible without the controversial automated summaries that have sparked controversy.

Google remains deeply embedded in US classrooms through its widespread use of Chromebooks and education tools like Google Docs and Classroom. However, the company's recent decision to integrate AI into its core search products has placed it at odds with schools seeking to limit student exposure to automated content generation. The company maintains that schools cannot use its search engine without its AI features, a policy stance that has created significant operational challenges for districts prioritizing digital safety.

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In September, New York and Los Angeles, the country's two largest school districts, announced one-year moratoriums on student use of generative AI. Google subsequently stated it would turn off Gemini and search tools by default for K-12 schools, leaving individual administrators to decide whether to enable them. Despite this apparent flexibility, the company's refusal to decouple search from AI has intensified the tension between educational leaders and tech executives.

Chris Phillips, the vice president for education at Google, emphasized the company's commitment to educational integrity. Google stated that it shares the goal of helping students learn rather than using AI to shortcut the learning process. To support this philosophy, the company has proposed a guided-learning tool designed to walk students through problems instead of simply providing answers, although this specific feature is not yet available to users.

Despite these assurances, hundreds of Google employees have signed a petition urging company leaders to let schools disable AI features without losing access to the core search engine. The petition argued that the company's current approach risked making it appear as though it was punishing schools that chose not to use AI. This internal advocacy suggests a division within the tech giant between product strategy and educational responsiveness.

The rigid policy from Google has prompted some districts to explore alternative search providers or develop technical workarounds. Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia has developed plug-ins specifically designed to remove AI summaries from Google searches. This technical solution represents a proactive stance by a major district to retain control over their digital learning environments while maintaining access to the search engine.

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Jack Kelanic, the chief information officer of Los Angeles Unified School District, stated that the district was not bound to Google products if they no longer met its priorities. This statement signals a potential shift in the power dynamic between large educational institutions and software vendors. As more districts face similar conflicts, the pressure on Google to offer more granular control over its educational tools is likely to increase significantly.