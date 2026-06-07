US says it destroyed two Iran drones threatening traffic in Strait of Hormuz

'American forces remain postured and ready to continue defending against Iranian aggression,' US CENTCOM says.

Iran's IRGC later announced that US military bases in the region had been targeted with missiles in response to the strikes. / Reuters The US military has said it shot down two Iranian attack drones threatening Strait of Hormuz shipping traffic, the latest clash between the warring forces as tensions escalate anew in the Middle East.

"Earlier today, US forces in the Middle East shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz," US Central Command said on its X account. Iran condemns US strikes on coastal facilities, calls them a ceasefire violationIran condemns US strikes on coastal facilities, calls them a ceasefire violationThe tit-for-tat strikes, including a salvo of Iranian missiles fired on Saturday at US allies Bahrain and Kuwait, come despite Washington and Tehran being engaged in weeks of indirect talks on how to end the war.

Earlier on Saturday, US Central Command said it struck coastal surveillance radar sites in Sirik and on Qeshm Island following attacks targeting the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf countries. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps later announced that US military bases in the region had been targeted with missiles in response to the strikes.

Iran condemns US strikes on coastal facilities, calls them a ceasefire violationIran condemns US strikes on coastal facilities, calls them a ceasefire violationFrance launches war crimes, torture probe into Israeli treatment of Gaza flotilla activists





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