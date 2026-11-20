The US Treasury Department sanctions three individuals and two entities linked to virtual currency fraud compounds in Cambodia and Myanmar, blocking their assets to protect American investors.

The US Treasury Department has officially sanctioned three individuals and two companies connected to cyber scam operations in Cambodia and Myanmar, marking a decisive escalation in efforts to dismantle networks targeting American citizens with virtual currency investment fraud.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the measures on Thursday through the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, stating that the administration is aggressively targeting these overseas compounds to protect US wealth. He pledged that further action will follow against other groups involved in similar schemes.

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The sanctions target alleged scam compound operators and leaders of an armed group accused of providing protection to these criminal networks across Southeast Asia. The move represents a direct federal intervention to disrupt the infrastructure supporting these transnational crimes.

Among the designated targets is Cambodian national Zhao Hui, who is accused of leasing a scam compound from the previously blacklisted Prince Group. Zhao allegedly paid protection fees to Chen Zhi, the leader of the criminal organization, to facilitate these operations.

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Zhao Hui is also accused of owning and operating a separate facility in Cambodia that specifically targeted victims in both the United States and Europe. He currently chairs the boards of two newly sanctioned Cambodia-based entities: Bei Fang Bo Lin Construction Decoration Co., Ltd. and ZHZ Investment Consulting Co., Ltd.

The Treasury's actions extend to Myanmar, where OFAC targeted two leaders of the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army, known as the DKBA. This armed group is accused of protecting scam compounds along the Thailand-Myanmar border and is implicated in violence against trafficking victims in the region.

One of the sanctioned figures is General Saw Shwe Wah, the Commander-in-Chief of the DKBA. He oversees security in the Three Pagodas Pass area of Karen State and reportedly owns a plantation that is utilized for scam operations, highlighting the complex link between armed conflict and digital crime.

Under the authority of these new sanctions, all property and interests in property belonging to the designated individuals and entities within US jurisdiction are immediately blocked. This asset freeze prevents any transactions or dealings with these parties by US persons or entities.

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The designation of these specific actors and organizations serves as a clear warning to other entities facilitating cyber fraud in the region. It underscores the US government's focus on disrupting the financial lifelines of virtual currency investment fraud across international borders.

These measures aim to cut off the resources that allow scam operators to thrive while signaling a sustained commitment to holding accomplices and protectors accountable for the drain of wealth from US citizens.