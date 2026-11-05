US Sanctions Iranian Oil Evasion Network and Turkish Firm

The U.S. Treasury targets India-based Sharma Network and Turkish firm Fugo Ground Services for helping Iran evade oil sanctions through maritime fraud and aviation support.

The United States Department of the Treasury announced a significant expansion of Operation Economic Outcast on Wednesday, implementing new sanctions against a maritime fraud network facilitating Iran's efforts to bypass international oil embargoes. This targeted action aims to dismantle the logistical infrastructure that has allowed the Islamic Republic to continue exporting crude oil despite stringent global restrictions. The announcement underscored the administration's zero-tolerance approach to sanctions evasion, signaling a continued escalation in economic pressure tactics designed to isolate the Iranian regime financially.

Targeting the Sharma Maritime Fraud Network

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent explicitly defined the stakes of this enforcement campaign, stating that under Operation Economic Outcast, entities are either aligned with the United States or are considered adversaries. He emphasized that the Treasury Department possesses detailed intelligence on the whereabouts of these actors and is prepared to impose sanctions on those aiding the Iranian regime through land, sea, or air channels. This clear ultimatum serves as a warning to other entities engaged in similar illicit activities globally.

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The primary target of this latest wave of sanctions is the Sharma Network, a criminal enterprise led by India-based Suniel Kumar Sharma and his spouse, Jaspreet Preeti Shahid. This network has been instrumental in supporting Iran's shadow fleet through sophisticated maritime fraud schemes, including the use of false flags and fake maritime certifications. By manipulating vessel identities, the network allows ships to operate outside the reach of international regulations designed to protect crew safety and prevent environmental disasters.

Operational data indicates that the Sharma Network began its illicit activities in 2014, gradually building a web of deceit that defrauded maritime regulatory administrations across multiple jurisdictions. The network falsely represented nations from nearly every continent to establish bogus flagging authorities and classification societies. This extensive fraud allows vessels to shed their legitimate insurance protections, specifically posing and indemnity coverage, which leaves host nations vulnerable to potential billions of dollars in environmental and economic damages should an accident occur in their territorial waters.

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Aviation Sector and Turkish Entity Targeted

In addition to the maritime crackdown, the Treasury Department identified Turkey-based company Fugo Ground Services Inc. as a critical enabler of Iran's aviation sector. This designation targets an entity that maintains direct service agreements with U.S.-sanctioned Iranian carriers, thereby facilitating the movement of people and goods that support the regime's destabilizing activities. The Treasury noted that Fugo Ground Services continued to provide services to the Iranian aviation industry as recently as September of this year, ignoring previous warnings that such cooperation would result in severe penalties.

The decision to target the aviation sector highlights the evolving nature of Iran's sanctions evasion strategies. Sources familiar with the operation indicated that these actions address a different layer of the problem, demonstrating that enforcement mechanisms are adapting in real-time as evasion tactics shift. By striking at the aviation support services, the Treasury aims to disrupt the logistical support that underpins the regime's terrorist activities and proliferation efforts, closing loopholes that have previously allowed the sector to function.

Enforcement Mechanisms and Global Impact

The sanctions imposed through this action trigger immediate and comprehensive financial restrictions on the designated individuals and entities. All property and interests in property held within the United States or under the control of U.S. persons belonging to these designated parties must be blocked and reported to the Office of Foreign Assets Control. This freezing of assets is a standard but powerful tool used to cut off the financial lifelines of those aiding the Iranian regime, effectively isolating them from the global banking system.

The broader impact of these measures extends to the monitoring of Iran's shadow fleet, which has long been a thorn in the side of international oil markets. Recent updates from sources familiar with the operation suggest that a naval blockade has effectively halted any further movement of Iranian oil since mid-October. This stoppage, combined with the new sanctions on the fraud networks facilitating such movements, represents a significant tightening of the noose around Iran's energy export capabilities, potentially reducing the regime's revenue streams and increasing pressure on its political stability.