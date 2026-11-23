The US Treasury imposes new sanctions on Iran's shadow banking network, targeting $14.7 billion in transactions to cut off the regime's last financial lifeline while a naval blockade halts oil exports.

The Trump administration has implemented sweeping new sanctions designed to sever what Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent identifies as Iran's last financial lifeline. This escalation occurs as the United States Navy maintains a blockade that has effectively halted Iran's seaborne oil exports. The measures are a central component of President Donald Trump's Operation Economic Outcast, targeting more than two dozen exchange houses, front companies, and individuals accused of facilitating illicit transactions for Tehran.

Targeting the Shadow Banking Network

The Iran Center for Exchange of Currency and Gold is among the institutions sanctioned by the Treasury. This entity facilitates tens of billions of dollars in annual trade by connecting Iranian exporters with foreign businesses seeking to purchase goods. The center also enables transactions in Chinese yuan and Russian rubles, a mechanism that reduces Tehran's reliance on the U.S. dollar and helps circumvent existing sanctions.

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Treasury investigators identified approximately $14.7 billion in transactions potentially linked to Iran's shadow banking networks between January 2025 and August 2026. These financial networks operate across Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and Hong Kong. They utilize thousands of shell companies to move export earnings, secure foreign currency, and process international payments for Iranian businesses.

The sanctions extend to overseas companies accused of channeling millions of dollars through Iran's oil and petrochemical industries. This includes a Dubai-based firm that handled payments for the country's state-owned tanker fleet. The designated parties face asset freezes under U.S. jurisdiction, and Americans are generally prohibited from conducting business with them. Foreign banks facilitating significant transactions for these networks risk losing access to the U.S. financial system.

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Economic Pressure and Regime Reaction

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described the economic pressure on his country as more difficult to endure than military attacks during remarks on Saturday. He stated that Iran is engaged in a silent war far more difficult than one involving missile launches. These comments reflect worsening economic conditions and growing public frustration within the country.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declared that Iran's economy is underwater and its leaders are panicking. He emphasized that the Treasury will continue dismantling these illicit networks until they have buried the head of the snake. The department noted that the regime continues to prioritize funding terror and destabilization abroad while the Iranian people pay the price at home.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi pushed back against the mounting American pressure on Monday. He stated that Tehran would seek to expand trade with neighboring countries while pursuing negotiations to lift sanctions. Araghchi insisted that Iran must make those imposing the restrictions despair of achieving their objectives.

Naval Blockade and Trade Disruptions

The U.S. naval blockade continues to prevent Tehran from shipping new oil exports. Treasury reported that Iran has no oil shipments at sea outside the blockade and has not loaded oil onto vessels since Operation Economic Outcast began in August. Bessent warned that the regime has exhausted its seaborne oil supply and may never see the revenue from the oil it has already sold.

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Some intermediaries entrusted with billions of dollars from previous oil sales allegedly kept the funds for themselves. A previous round of Treasury sanctions on Friday targeted these Iranian oil intermediaries. The new sanctions aim to recover these funds and cut off the financial channels used to support terrorist proxies across the Middle East.

Iranian truck drivers launched a strike on Sunday over soaring operating costs and deteriorating conditions. They threatened disruptions to deliveries of essential goods as the economic situation worsens. The blockade and sanctions are designed to stop Iran from purchasing weapons and sustaining its foreign trade operations.

Regional Tensions and Strategic Outlook

Tehran has stated it will use all available means to counter the U.S. naval blockade. U.S. Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst asked about reports that Iran was preparing to test the blockade. President Trump responded that if Iran attempts such a test, their ships would end up at the bottom of the sea like the rest of the navy.

The administration's strategy involves extending the crackdown on Iranian oil exports to include the financial channels the regime relies on. This approach targets the entire ecosystem of illicit finance that allows Tehran to maintain access to global trade. The Treasury asserts that dismantling these networks is essential to stopping the regime's destabilizing activities abroad.