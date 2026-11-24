Heavy US sanctions and a naval blockade force Iranian imports onto land routes, creating a massive traffic jam and spiking currency costs.

A severe logistical crisis is unfolding on the borders of Iran as hundreds of cargo trucks remain immobilized in a 26-mile traffic queue. Footage confirms that approximately 1,200 trucks carrying goods from China are inching slowly along the Yalama crossing, a critical transit route situated between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. These vehicles are stuck waiting for permission to enter the Islamic Republic after days of stagnation.

Land Routes Replace Blocked Maritime Trade

This massive bottleneck occurs as Iranian authorities attempt to shift their import strategy from sea to land following the naval blockade imposed by US President Donald Trump. The blockade has effectively halted maritime traffic, forcing cargo destined for Iran to take lengthy detours through Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, and Turkey. Officials from Iran's trade development organisation have acknowledged that the infrastructure cannot handle the sudden surge in overland transport volume.

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Amir Roshanbakhsh, an official with Iran's trade development organisation, highlighted the severity of the situation to The Telegraph. He noted that whereas a typical border crossing might process around 200 trucks, the current situation has seen that number multiply sixfold to 1,200 trucks at a single border point. This congestion has created a severe bottleneck that disrupts the supply chain for essential goods entering the country.

Soaring Costs and Spoilage Risks for Importers

The financial burden of this logistical shift is substantial, with costs for transporting containers by land reaching approximately £9,177. This figure stands in stark contrast to the previous sea transport cost of about £2,294, representing a dramatic increase in expenses for Iranian importers. The price hike is attributed to the longer distances, multiple border crossings, and the premium for expedited land logistics under blockade conditions.

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Beyond the financial strain, the extended travel times pose a threat to perishable goods. Officials have stated that certain cargoes, particularly fresh produce, cannot survive the prolonged journey from China. These items remain stranded in Chinese warehouses because customs authorities in Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are refusing to allow them through the congested border checkpoints. This limitation severely restricts the types of essential goods available to the Iranian population.

Sanctions Deepen Currency Crisis and Economic Isolation

Simultaneously, the US Treasury has escalated economic pressure by announcing sanctions against more than two dozen Iranian exchange houses, alleged front companies, and individuals. These entities are accused of being part of Iran's shadow banking network, which the Treasury claims is overseen by the central bank. The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) described the Iran Currency and Gold Exchange centre as a platform that facilitates tens of billions of dollars in annual trade by connecting exporters with importers.

The impact on the local currency was immediate. On Tuesday, the US dollar surged to around 2.82 million rials on the black market, marking a five percent increase from the previous day's rate of 2.68 million. The euro also climbed to approximately 3.07 million rials, up from 2.94 million on Monday. These black market rates are widely used by citizens as they differ significantly from the official central bank rate, reflecting the true cost of foreign currency amid the sanctions.

Conflicting Views on Sanction Efficacy and Regional Conflict

Central Bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati dismissed the new sanctions, claiming that the US had run out of viable targets. He argued that the Iran Currency and Gold Exchange centre is merely a transparent platform for registering transactions and is accessible to everyone. Despite his assurances, the conflict has intensified since the Middle East war broke out on February 28, following US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

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The war expanded rapidly after Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes across the region, drawing in militant groups backed by Tehran in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq. Washington has ramped up its 'economic asphyxiation' campaign since August, launching a specific task force to disrupt these vital land routes. The combination of the naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz and the land border chaos represents a multi-front strategy to choke off Iran's oil revenue and restrict its ability to import essential goods.