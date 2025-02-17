US's Only Black Cardinal Leads Black History Mass in Newark

Cardinal Wilton Gregory, the nation's only Black cardinal, celebrated Black History Month with a special Mass in Newark, New Jersey. The service included a display honoring Black candidates for sainthood and the first liturgical dance in the church's history.

The Archdiocese of Newark celebrated Black History Month with a special Mass on Sunday that featured the nation's only Black cardinal, a commemorative display honoring candidates for sainthood, and the first-ever liturgical dance performed at the church. Cardinal Wilton Gregory, who was appointed by Pope Francis in 2020, delivered a sermon that resonated deeply with the predominantly Black congregation of hundreds, including a group from Newark 's Nigerian Catholic community.

Gregory spoke about the importance of maintaining hope amidst challenges, drawing parallels between the struggles faced by people of color in the past and the current social and political climate. He specifically addressed concerns about President Donald Trump's policies that sought to limit diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, highlighting the need for continued advocacy for social justice.The liturgy was enriched by a captivating balletic performance by a female dancer in a crimson dress, accompanied by banners displayed beneath the church sanctuary featuring the names of Black individuals nominated for sainthood, including Mother Henriette DeLille, Pierre Toussaint, and Julia Greeley. The presence of Cardinal Gregory, a prominent figure in the Catholic Church known for his unwavering commitment to social justice, was met with immense enthusiasm by the attendees. Many expressed their joy at seeing a Black leader in such a prominent position, particularly in the current political landscape. Michelle Lewis, a parishioner at Blessed Sacrament Church of St. Charles in Newark, a predominantly Black parish, shared her excitement at witnessing Cardinal Gregory's sermon. She emphasized the significance of representation and the importance of unity within the Catholic community.





