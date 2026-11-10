US Russia Ukraine Talks in Abu Dhabi Aim for Durable Security

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called trilateral talks with Russia and Ukraine productive. Discussions focused on establishing long-term security arrangements for Ukraine amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the recent trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi as very productive, emphasizing that diplomatic efforts are focused on establishing durable security arrangements. The discussions involved key negotiators from the United States, Russia, and Ukraine, marking a significant step in ongoing peace talks.

Rubio clarified to reporters at a G7 ministerial meeting in France that substantial work remains to be done. He noted that these agreements are not on the verge of being solved in the next 24 hours, requiring sustained international cooperation and patience.

Also read US-mediated trilateral talks on ending Russia-Ukraine war open in Abu Dhabi

Trilateral Negotiations Structure Details

The initial phase of the US-mediated negotiations lasted approximately four and a half hours. Russian media reports indicate that the delegations took a 40-minute break roughly two hours after the talks began, allowing time for internal strategy adjustments before resuming discussions. The sessions started at around 0815 GMT, setting a formal tone for the high-stakes dialogue.

Vladimir Medinsky led the Russian delegation, bringing the perspective of the Kremlin to the negotiating table. His counterpart, Rustem Umerov, headed the Ukrainian team, advocating for Kyiv's security interests. The presence of these high-level envoys underscored the seriousness with which both sides approached the potential for a diplomatic resolution.

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European Representation And US Delegation

Rubio welcomed Russia's participation in the trilateral format, describing Moscow's decision to send representatives as good for the process. He also pointed out that European Union countries were represented in Abu Dhabi alongside US negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. This presence was intended to address concerns that European allies were being sidelined in the peace process.

The inclusion of EU representatives signaled a broad-based international effort to stabilize the region. By ensuring that European voices were present alongside the US and Russian delegations, the organizers aimed to create a more inclusive framework for potential security guarantees.

Historical Context Of Peace Talks

This latest round marks the first trilateral negotiations since the meetings held in Geneva in February. Prior to this, two earlier rounds were hosted in Abu Dhabi during January and February, laying the groundwork for current discussions. The continuity of these meetings suggests a persistent commitment from the involved parties to find a peaceful path forward.

The press service of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service reported that negotiations would resume on Wednesday morning. This scheduling indicates a structured approach to the talks, with defined periods for discussion and reflection. The rapid resumption of sessions highlights the urgency felt by all parties regarding the conflict.

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Next Steps And Public Statements

The Russian, Ukrainian, and US delegations have yet to comment publicly on the first day's discussions. This silence is typical in high-level diplomacy, where precise wording is carefully curated before official release. Participants are likely reviewing the outcomes internally before issuing joint or separate statements.

Despite the lack of immediate public commentary, the productive nature of the talks, as described by Rubio, suggests progress. The focus remains on creating a durable framework for security, which will require extensive follow-up work and sustained diplomatic engagement in the coming weeks.