US Retail Sales Plunge as Cold Weather and Tariffs Weigh on Economy

US retail sales unexpectedly dropped sharply in January, marking the largest decline in a year. The cold weather kept consumers indoors, impacting sales across various sectors. Economists attributed the drop to the unusual weather conditions and the uncertainty surrounding President Trump's proposed tariffs. The decline signals a potential slowdown in the economy's growth, although other indicators suggest continued expansion.

U.S. retail sales experienced a sharp decline in January, largely attributed to the unusually cold weather that kept consumers indoors. This unexpected drop, the largest in a year, contrasted with the previous two months of healthy gains. Economists had anticipated a modest slowdown, but the actual decline surpassed expectations. The average January temperature was the lowest recorded since 1988, significantly impacting consumer behavior in the typically milder South.

The data doesn't support the theory that Americans rushed to purchase goods in anticipation of President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs, as some analysts had predicted. However, sales figures for December were revised upward, suggesting a possible post-holiday spending pullback in January.This decline in retail sales signals a potential deceleration in the economy's growth during the first quarter of 2025. While the economy remains in expansion, the rate of growth is projected to be slower than the 2.3% annual rate observed in the final quarter of 2024. Specifically, sales plummeted at auto dealerships and struggled in furniture stores, home and garden centers. Even the usually robust online retail sector witnessed a 1.9% decline. Conversely, sales increased at general merchandise stores, encompassing major retailers like Walmart and Target, as well as restaurants and bars.Despite the retail sales dip, other economic indicators paint a more optimistic picture. Consumer confidence remained relatively stable, as reflected in recent surveys conducted by the Conference Board and the University of Michigan. Furthermore, hiring and wage growth have been consistent, indicating an ongoing expansion. Last week, the government reported a drop in the unemployment rate, defying the Federal Reserve's efforts to curb inflation through higher interest rates. However, the cost of groceries increased in January compared to the previous month, driven primarily by a surge in egg prices. These rising grocery costs are placing a considerable strain on American consumers





RETAIL SALES ECONOMY COLD WEATHER TARIFFS CONSUMER SPENDING

