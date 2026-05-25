US restricts scientists from speaking withWHO

Key officials at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases are barred from speaking directly with the World Health Organization, part of a broader backlash from global health forums and an unprecedented health leadership vacuum.

The Trump administration has barred key officials from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases from speaking directly with the World Health Organization , effectively shutting them out of global discussions on virus outbreaks.

The restriction, which is part of a broader retreat from global health forums, has been in place since an outbreak of hantavirus in the US and was relaxed slightly in the past week as an Ebola outbreak intensified. Despite some limited participation in virtual meetings, the restrictions hamper quick cooperation with global counterparts, with health officials describing it as unheard of during US responses to emerging public health emergencies





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US World Health Organization National Institute Of Allergy And Infectious Disea Health Restrictions Trump Administration

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