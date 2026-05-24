US Representative Haley Stevens Introduces Legislation to Block Handguns Mailing Via USPS

Haley Stevens, a Democratic representative from Michigan, introduced legislation to block a Trump administration rule proposal that would allow handguns to be mailed via USPS. The legislation seeks to prevent any proposed or future regulatory rule change of handgun shipping via the Postal Service, as the ban on mailing handguns violates the Second Amendment. The gun control lobby cheered Stevens’s bill, expressing concern about making it easier for handguns to move through the mail. Meanwhile, gun-control advocate Rep. Mike Thompson claimed that allowing handguns to be mailed like rifles and shotguns is ‘flat out dangerous’ and further called for more safety measures by the Postal Service.

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) introduced legislation Friday to block a Trump administration rule proposal that would allow handguns to be mailed via USPS, the same way long guns can be mailed, despite an opinion by the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) that the ban on mailing handguns violates the Second Amendment .

Stevens’s bill is meant to prevent any proposed or future regulatory rule change of handgun shipping via the Postal Service, as major express services currently forbid all persons from shipping firearms, except for some federal firearms licensees that have private shipping agreements. Stevens commented that Michiganders want common-sense safeguards that protect families and support law enforcement, not reckless policies that create new loopholes for illegal guns. The gun control lobby cheered Stevens’s bill, and gun-control advocate Rep.

Mike Thompson (D-CA) claimed that allowing handguns to be mailed like rifles and shotguns is ‘flat out dangerous. ’ Thompson added, ‘Families, postal workers, and law enforcement want more safety measures in place, not fewer. ’ This bill reflects Stevens’s stance on gun control, which prioritizes safety measures over common gun restrictions





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Handguns Mailing Via USPS Second Amendment Gun Control Lobby Michiganders Postal Service

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