The US sees its first congenital measles cases in decades as 13 infants are diagnosed. Experts link this dangerous trend to falling vaccination rates and lost measles-free status.

The United States is witnessing a severe public health development that has not occurred in decades: babies being born with measles. This rare and dangerous condition, known as congenital measles, happens when a pregnant woman passes the virus to her fetus while it is still in the womb. The implications for newborns are severe, often leading to serious complications or even death. From the start of 2025 through the end of September, thirteen congenital measles cases were officially reported to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Drivers of the New Measles Emergence

The emergence of congenital measles is primarily driven by declining vaccination rates across the country. These low rates have fueled the virus's spread so significantly that the Pan American Health Organization is expected to officially announce on Tuesday that the United States has lost its measles-free status. The nation had maintained this status since the year 2000, but the current data indicates a dramatic reversal of that progress. Preliminary figures published in a medical journal on Monday highlight the urgency of this situation.

Also read More than 100 pregnant women confirmed to have measles, new report finds

Dr. Adam Ratner, a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics infectious diseases committee, emphasized the scale of this regression. He stated that the country is now seeing levels of measles that have not been observed in thirty years. When the disease is under strict control, congenital transmission does not occur. However, the current surge in cases indicates that the protective barrier has been breached. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that there have been more than 7,500 measles cases in the past two years alone.

Medical Community and Expert Warnings

Michael Osterholm, who directs the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, described the current situation as a brand new phenomenon. He explained that the mechanism behind this shift is rooted in historical success combined with recent skepticism. For the last twenty-five years, high vaccination rates had effectively beaten back the virus. Consequently, a new generation of women of childbearing age has no immunity from prior infection or vaccination.

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Osterholm noted that this specific demographic is now highly susceptible to measles. The preliminary case figures were released in a public health alert published by NEJM Evidence in partnership with the center he directs. The alert revealed that there were one hundred twelve cases of confirmed measles during pregnancy during the same period. Almost all of these infections occurred among women who had not received the measles vaccine beforehand or whose vaccination status was unknown.

Prevention Strategies and Medical Guidance

The alert strongly advised that getting vaccinated before pregnancy and maintaining high vaccination rates in the community are critical steps to prevent measles and related complications. CDC scientists authored this important guidance. The medical consensus is that the best way to prevent the disease is for women to receive the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine, commonly known as the MMR vaccine, before becoming pregnant. This immunization protects the fetus because antibodies pass from the mother to the baby through the placenta.

This protection can last for a few months after birth, providing a crucial window of immunity. However, the MMR vaccine cannot be administered during pregnancy due to safety protocols. For unvaccinated women who have never had measles and are exposed to the virus while pregnant, doctors can provide a solution containing antibodies. This treatment must be administered within six days of exposure to reduce the risk of infection and severe complications for both the mother and the unborn child.

Risks to Newborns and Community Impact

If a woman contracts measles toward the end of her pregnancy, there is a high probability that she will pass the virus to her baby. The American Academy of Pediatrics estimates that between twenty-five and thirty percent of babies born to someone who gets measles shortly before delivery may become infected. Babies are considered to have congenital measles if they were exposed in the uterus and doctors find evidence of the measles virus very soon after birth. Common symptoms observed in these newborns include fever, jaundice, and the characteristic measles rash.

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Severe complications are common and include pneumonia, encephalitis, and a rare condition known as SSPE. SSPE is a brain disorder that generally develops many years after a measles infection and is almost always fatal. Dr. Ratner, who wrote a book about measles, indicated that children with congenital measles are at a higher risk for SSPE. They may also develop the condition sooner after infection than other children.

Doctors are particularly concerned that the situation may worsen if vaccination rates continue to drop. Outbreaks are generally considered unlikely if a community maintains a ninety-five percent MMR vaccination rate. However, rates in many communities have dipped below that critical threshold. Nationally, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that ninety-two point four percent of US kindergarteners in the 2025-26 school year received required MMR shots.

This statistic puts many vulnerable people at significant risk, including infants who are too young to be vaccinated. The first MMR dose is routinely given at twelve to fifteen months of age. In outbreak areas, the earliest babies can receive the shots is at six months. Pennsylvania's health department published an advisory last month for healthcare providers, schools, and childcare centers in the state. Pennsylvania currently hosts the largest measles outbreak in the nation.

The guidance from the pediatrics academy is already reaching doctors on the front lines. Experts like Dr. Ratner are calling for immediate action to reverse the trend. He stated that the country needs to get back to a point where everybody who can get vaccinated is getting vaccinated. Achieving this goal is going to take substantial effort and sustained public health commitment to ensure the safety of the next generation.