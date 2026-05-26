US Releases New UFO Footage, Raises Questions on Origin and Intentions

The US government has released a new batch of UFO files, including 46 videos of mysterious metallic spheres flying throughout the world. The footage, released by the Pentagon, shows strange orbs or silver spheres appearing to float or travel at extreme speeds over mountains, oceans, and even military targets. The sightings add to the growing number of reports and physical encounters humans have allegedly had with the ball-like objects that have seemingly invaded the entire planet.

The Trump Administration released a fresh wave of UFO files last week, including never-before-seen footage of mysterious metallic spheres flying throughout the world. The latest batch in the White House's push for UFO disclosure arrived Friday, including 46 videos Congress has been demanding the Pentagon release for months.

Some of the clearest images seen were of strange orbs or silver spheres appearing to float or travel at extreme speeds over mountains, oceans and even military targets. Those mysterious sightings add to the growing number of reports and physical encounters humans have allegedly had with the ball-like objects that have seemingly invaded the entire planet.

In fact, a study from the crowdsourced platform Enigma, which allows people to report sightings of UFOs, revealed more than 8,000 sightings of orbs across the US between December 2022 and June 2025. These reports did not even include the startling recovery of a metallic sphere seen floating above South America last year before crashing to Earth in Buga, Colombia.

The new footage released last week also matched hundreds of specific reports from witnesses who have seen 'metallic orbs' with no visible engine quickly moving through the sky. Despite releasing the new information, the US government has not publicly commented on where these spheres are believed to have come from, what their intentions are or if the military has recovered any of these objects. Pictured: A sphere-shaped craft seen in the latest batch of UFO file disclosed by the Pentagon.

The object was seen flying over an undisclosed country on October 7, 2020. Among the most startling new videos released by the Pentagon was one captured by a US military satellite on April 12, 2021. US Central Command, which is responsible for military operations in the Middle East, Central Asia and parts of Africa, captured nearly five minutes of color video as the satellite chased a large silver sphere over an unknown mountain range.

The UFO could be seen traveling at high speed and moving effortlessly above the terrain despite having no clear signs of an engine or way of flying that fast. Another sphere-shaped craft was reported to the Pentagon in 2024, when another military satellite captured infrared video of the object over a large body of water repeatedly pulsating with a blinding light.

The satellite followed the UFO as it appeared to rotate and then began flashing brightly, giving off rays of light while flying low over the water at high speed. Compared to the UFO seen flying over the mountains, the pulsating orb appeared to change shape and moved erratically as the satellite struggled to keep the image centered for more than three minutes.

So far, the Pentagon has released over 200 files related to UAPs, which have long been an object of public fascination, following the directive from Trump. Officials noted, however, that many of the records lacked a fully verified chain of custody, raising questions about how the materials were obtained and authenticated. US military satellites spotted a strange UFO pulsating with light over an undisclosed location at sea.

Men disguised as police attempted to steal a sphere-shaped UFO after new information was revealed. While many of these mysterious spheres from an unknown source have been seen moving at extreme speed, others have been caught trying to stay hidden from human eyes. On November 23, 2020, US satellites from US Central Command captured an eerie sight as a large spherical craft slowly moved in and out of a pocket of thick clouds.

The dark UFO appeared to carefully weave through the dense clouds, allowing military cameras to zoom in and follow the strange orb. Other new clips seen in the latest release from the Pentagon included multiple UFOs flying together in coordinated patterns, while others described more ‘erratic movement’ and glowing spheres hovering stationary before rapidly disappearing.

While the latest videos released by the US Department of War allegedly show UFOs stalking areas in foreign countries, Enigma revealed last year that more than 360 'metallic orb' reports have taken place within a few miles of military bases here on US soil. In three of those cases, witnesses revealed that the orbs got within five miles of Fort Hamilton in New York, Papago Military Reserve in Arizona, and Los Angeles Air Force Base on multiple occasions.

Satellite images from US Central Command captured a slow moving sphere hiding within thick clouds. The 'Buga Sphere' displays symbols that researchers in South America compared to ancient scripts, including runes, Ogham and Mesopotamian writing systems.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear if the objects can be seriously damaged by human technology. Last year, Congressman Eric Burlison of Missouri revealed footage of an orb-shaped UFO off the coast of Yemen being struck by a Hellfire missile from US military drone and surviving the impact





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Ufos Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Pentagon US Government Metallic Spheres UFO Sightings US Military Uaps Trump Administration Enigma Crowdsourced Platform US Central Command Satellite Images Buga Sphere Ancient Scripts Runes Ogham Mesopotamian Writing Systems

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