US Diverts Tankers From RAF Mildenhall Over Reported Iranian Threat

Two US refuelling tankers at RAF Mildenhall diverted to Germany on Monday amid a reported security warning that Washington is reviewing.

The United States military ordered two refuelling tankers stationed at RAF Mildenhall in eastern England to divert to Germany early Monday morning. This immediate action follows a reported security warning from Washington regarding potential Iranian threats to the base.

Several additional aircraft at the base were subsequently relocated to Germany and other unspecified locations later that same day. The Wall Street Journal reported on the move, citing people familiar with the matter who confirmed the urgent repositioning of these critical assets.

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Refuelling tankers are vital for extending the range of fighter jets and bombers on long-distance missions. Their sudden departure from a key allied base in the United Kingdom has drawn close attention from military analysts and international observers.

The relocation comes weeks after the US withdrew its B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford in southwest England. That earlier withdrawal was triggered by security concerns following the arrest of five British men outside the base in September.

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A spokesperson for Britain's Ministry of Defence declined to comment on the specific threat at RAF Mildenhall. The spokesperson stated that the department does not routinely comment on the activity of other nations.

The Ministry of Defence added that aircraft and other military assets move regularly according to operational requirements. This statement offered no confirmation that the relocations were directly linked to a security concern.

Washington has not yet detailed the nature of the warning or identified the exact source of the threat. US officials have not been quoted in reports explaining the specific reasons for the diversions from RAF Mildenhall.

The reported moves underscore the ongoing security review in Washington regarding US military assets stationed across the United Kingdom. These actions reflect heightened vigilance in response to regional tensions.

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The sequence of events highlights the fragility of security arrangements for US air power in Europe. Observers note that the timing coincides with broader geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East.

Readers should note that the available reporting does not provide a timeline for the return of the tankers to RAF Mildenhall. Any further developments would need to be confirmed by official US and British sources.