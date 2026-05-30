US ready to restart attacks on Iran if deal falls through–Hegseth

America is ready to restart strikes on Iran if negotiators fail to reach a deal, said Pete Hegseth, and we're 'more than capable.'

Department of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said America is ready to restart strikes on Iran if negotiators fail to reach a deal, but indicated the U.S. president still has a desire to find a peaceful solution.on Saturday at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

"Our stockpiles are more than ​suited for that, both there and around the globe, ​so we're in a very good place," he added. Hegseth also said that Trump would remain “patient” in pursuit of a deal with Iran, as Washington and Tehran continued to search for agreement to extend their fragile ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The day before, President Donald Trump said he would hold a meeting to make a"final determination" on the proposal, which would extend April’s truce for another 60 days. The meeting, held in the situation room, lasted for two hours, a White House official said, but it is not yet clear whether Trump made a decision.

Trump has been open about two major conditions–that Iran “will never have a nuclear weapon” and will open the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important waterways for trade, without tolls.reported that a “senior Iranian source” had said an agreement was close but not fully approved. They reportedly said the deal does not include any nuclear-related issues.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on state TV that Tehran would open the Straight of Hormuz only after America lifts its blockade on Iranian ships.





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