The US economy expanded at a 4.3% annual rate in Q3, driven by robust household spending and business investment, marking the fastest growth in three years.

The United States economy experienced its most robust expansion in three years during the third quarter of the year, according to new data released by the US government on Wednesday. The Bureau of Economic Analysis significantly revised its initial growth estimate upward, reflecting stronger-than-anticipated performance by households and businesses. This sharp correction indicates that the underlying strength of the American economic engine is more durable than previously modeled.

GDP Growth Reaches 4.3 Percent Rate

The Gross Domestic Product grew at an annualized rate of 4.3 percent in the third quarter, a substantial increase from the 3.4 percent pace initially reported by the Bureau of Economic Analysis last month. This new figure is nearly double the 2.2 percent rate recorded in the second quarter. The upward revision was quite dramatic compared to expectations, as most economists had anticipated a much more modest adjustment to 3.5 percent. Even the most optimistic forecast from market analysts, which predicted a 3.8 percent rate, fell short by half a percentage point.

Also read Connor Hellebuyck bounces back with strong performance in Devils' win over Blue Jackets

Consumer and Business Demand Surge

Real final sales to private domestic purchasers, a key measure of underlying demand that excludes inventories, government purchases, and net exports, grew at a 5.8 percent annual rate after adjusting for inflation. This represents the fastest pace since the second quarter of 2021 and marks a significant acceleration from the initial 4.9 percent estimate. A broader economic measure that also includes government purchases and investment mirrored this strength, also rising at a 5.8 percent rate.

Households Spend More on Essentials and Tech

Consumer spending played a pivotal role in this expansion, growing by 4.2 percent, which is higher than the government's earlier estimate of 3.8 percent. Detailed data reveals that households allocated more funds toward prescription drugs, computer software and accessories, and gasoline than initially calculated. However, the Bureau of Economic Analysis simultaneously lowered its estimate for spending on services, a category principally driven by health care costs, suggesting a shift in household budget priorities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business Investment Jumps 16.1 Percent

Business fixed investment saw a massive surge of 16.1 percent, an increase from the 12.7 percent figure first reported. This sharp rise was largely attributed to a 21.8 percent jump in equipment spending and a 9.5 percent rise in investment in structures. The primary driver behind this upward revision was updated software price data incorporated by the government, which accounted for a large portion of the growth in business investment. Conversely, housing investment retreated, falling by 3.4 percent during this period.

Inventories and Trade Impact the Final Tally

While domestic demand was strong, international trade dynamics created a drag on the overall growth numbers. A buildup in inventories added 1.64 percentage points to the total growth, acting as a positive contributor. In contrast, trade subtracted 3.21 points from the GDP figure as imports surged while exports fell. Despite these trade headwinds, real gross domestic income, a separate measure based on the income generated by economic activity, grew by 4.4 percent, up significantly from the 2.3 percent recorded in the second quarter.