The United States announced new proposed tariffs targeting China, the European Union, and several Asian economies, citing overcapacity. The EU rejects the premise, vowing to uphold existing trade agreements.

The United States has formally proposed new tariff levies on 14 major global economies, including China, the European Union, India, Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam. President Donald Trump announced these measures on Wednesday as part of a broader strategy to reshape international trade relationships. The proposed duties, which could reach up to 20 percent, are based on a months-long investigation into alleged excess production capabilities abroad.

Tariff Rates And Targeted Economies

The specific proposed rates vary by country, with China facing the highest potential duty at 20 percent, a level also proposed for Vietnam. Cambodia and Indonesia are subject to proposed 18 percent tariffs, while India faces a 17 percent levy. According to the Office of the United States Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer stated that these measures are consistent with ongoing negotiations with Beijing.

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Trade partners with existing agreements, such as the European Union, South Korea, and Taiwan, will see their tariffs broadly capped at 15 percent. The Trump administration has also proposed additional tariffs on Brazilian goods, specifically aircraft, citing inaction on US trade concerns. A senior US official stated that these duties address economies promoting production divorced from market demand realities.

European Union Rejection And Diplomatic Tensions

The European Commission firmly rejected the premise of the new tariffs, stating that Europe is not a source of structural overcapacity. EU Trade Commissioner Philippe Gill emphasized that Europe is actually among the regions most exposed to overcapacity driven by third countries. He expressed regret over the lack of joint action between Washington and Brussels on this issue.

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Gill noted that the EU expects any new measures to fully respect the tariff deal struck with Washington last year, which caps US duties on the bloc at 15 percent. The Commission plans to continue engaging with the US to implement this 2025 agreement, ensuring that combined duties do not exceed the established limit.

Chinese Response And Future Trade Agreements

China's foreign ministry warned Washington against engaging in tariff wars, responding to the announcement before it was officially confirmed. Despite this, Jamieson Greer indicated that China understands the necessity of tariffs and that the US is offering exemptions on approximately $30 billion of goods. This diplomatic tension arises as the US president prepares to host G20 leaders in Miami in December.

Trade representatives expect to sign additional agreements during the G20 summit following these announcements. The proposed tariffs are currently open for public comment before they take effect, allowing for further diplomatic negotiations. The move marks a significant shift in US trade policy, targeting some of its largest economic partners globally.