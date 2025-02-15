US Proposes Ownership Stake in Ukraine's Rare Earth Minerals for Continued Support

The Trump administration has offered Ukraine a controversial deal: 50% ownership of the country's rare earth minerals in exchange for continued U.S. financial and military assistance. While Zelenskyy has expressed openness to the idea, he has requested further review and consultation before committing to the proposal.

The Trump administration suggested to Ukraine that the United States be granted 50% ownership of the country's rare earth minerals as a way to reimburse the U.S. for the billions of dollars in weapons and support it has provided to Kyiv. This proposal was presented by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a draft contract during their meeting in Kyiv on Wednesday. According to eight U.S.

officials briefed on the meeting, Zelenskyy declined to sign the document, stating he needed time to study it and consult with others. Zelenskyy said his team would review all details of the document before his arrival in Munich, where he met with U.S. officials on the sidelines of a global security conference.Zelenskyy stated during his speech at the security conference that his lawyers would provide advice and propose changes to the memorandum presented by Bessent. He emphasized that it was not a security agreement. President Donald Trump has expressed interest in securing a deal with Ukraine that would grant the U.S. significant access to its rare earth minerals, which are crucial for various technology products. In an interview with Fox News, Trump stated his desire for the U.S. to acquire $500 billion worth of Ukraine's rare earth minerals, suggesting Kyiv had essentially agreed to this. He views access to these minerals as a form of security.Ukrainian officials have indicated that Zelenskyy has long supported the idea of exchanging critical resources for continued U.S. support, framing it as part of the 'Victory Plan' presented to Trump during a meeting last fall. In an exclusive interview with NBC News' 'Meet the Press,' Zelenskyy acknowledged the critical role of U.S. military support in Ukraine's survival, stating it would be 'very, very difficult' to persevere without it. Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth clarified that U.S. troops would not be deployed to Ukraine as part of any security guarantees. However, Vice President JD Vance suggested in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that sending troops to Ukraine could be considered if Russia fails to engage in good-faith peace negotiations.





NBCPhiladelphia

