US Proposes Ownership of Ukraine's Rare Earth Minerals in Exchange for Support

The Trump Administration has suggested a controversial proposal to Ukraine: granting the US 50% ownership of the country's rare earth minerals in exchange for continued military and financial support. While Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has expressed openness to the idea, the specifics of the agreement are still under negotiation.

The Trump administration has suggested to Ukraine that the United States be granted 50% ownership of the country’s rare earth minerals , and signaled an openness to this as a way to reimburse the U.S. for the billions of dollars in weapons and support it has provided to Kyiv. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent presented the proposal for the U.S.

to own half of Ukraine’s rare earth minerals to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a draft contract he brought to their meeting on Wednesday in Kyiv, according to eight U.S. officials briefed on the meeting. After that meeting, Bessent said the draft of a U.S.-Ukraine rare earth minerals agreement reflected the president’s goal, but he did not provide details of what the administration had proposed. Zelenskyy declined to sign the document when Bessent presented it during their meeting, saying he needed to study it and consult others about it, the eight U.S. officials briefed on the meeting said. The Ukrainian leader said at the time that he and his team “will do everything to review all details of the document” before his arrival in Munich, where he met Friday with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as well as U.S. lawmakers on the sidelines of a global security conference. The Ukrainian Embassy in Washington and a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.Zelenskyy said during his speech Friday at the security conference that his lawyers would weigh in on the document Bessent presented to him in Kyiv with advice and some changes. He referred to the proposal as a memorandum between the U.S. and Ukraine, not a security agreement. President Donald Trump in recent months has expressed interest in striking a deal with Ukraine that would grant the U.S. significant access to its rare earth minerals, which are used to make a variety of technology products. With Fox News, Trump said he wants the U.S. to get $500 billion worth of Ukraine’s rare earth minerals, and signaled Kyiv had'essentially agreed to do so.' Trump told reporters in the Oval Office this month that he would view access to the minerals as a form of'security.' “I want to have the security of rare earth. We’re putting in hundreds of billions of dollars. They have great rare earth, and I want security of the rare earth, and they’re willing to do it,' Trump said. Ukrainian officials have said Zelenskyy has long backed the idea of exchanging'critical resources' for continued U.S. support, calling the idea part of the'Victory Plan' that he presented to Trump during a meeting last fall. In an exclusive interview Friday at the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy told NBC News''Meet the Press' moderator Kristen Welker that it would be'very, very difficult' for Ukraine to survive without U.S. military support. 'In all the difficult situations, you have a chance. But we will have low chance — low chance to survive without support of the United States. I think it’s very important, critical,' Zelenskyy said. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said this week that U.S. troops would not be deployed to Ukraine as part of any security guarantees for the country. The Wall Street Journal that Vance said in an interview with the newspaper that the U.S. sending troops to Ukraine is “on the table” if Russia does not negotiate a peace agreement in good faith.“Every time Zelenskyy comes to the United States, he walks away with $100 billion,” Trump said in September. “I think he’s the greatest salesman on Earth. But we’re stuck in that war unless I’m president.





NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Politics Ukraine US Rare Earth Minerals Trump Administration Volodymyr Zelenskyy Military Support Security Agreement Donald Trump

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Administration Proposes Controversial Ownership Deal for Ukraine's Rare Earth MineralsThe Trump administration has suggested a plan to Ukraine that would grant the U.S. a 50% ownership stake in the country's rare earth minerals, aiming to compensate for billions of dollars in aid provided since the war began.

Read more »

Trump Administration Proposes Ownership Stake in Ukraine's Rare Earth Minerals for SecurityThe Trump administration has proposed a controversial plan to secure U.S. access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals in exchange for military and financial support. The proposal, revealed by sources to NBC News, suggests a 50% ownership stake in the minerals for the U.S., a move that has raised concerns about potential exploitation and the long-term implications for Ukraine's sovereignty.

Read more »

Trump Suggests 50% Ownership of Ukraine's Rare Earth MineralsThe Trump administration proposed a draft contract to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, suggesting the U.S. gain 50% ownership of Ukraine's rare earth minerals as repayment for billions of dollars in aid. The proposal also hinted at the potential deployment of American troops to safeguard the minerals if a peace deal with Russia materialized. Zelenskyy declined to sign the document immediately, stating the need for further review and consultations.

Read more »

Ukraine Proposes Rare Earth Mineral Deal With U.S. in Exchange for Military AidA potential agreement between the U.S. and Ukraine regarding the development of Ukraine's rare earth mineral industry is gaining traction. This comes amidst the ongoing war with Russia and as the global demand for critical minerals intensifies.

Read more »

Trump Proposes U.S. Military Aid for Ukraine in Exchange for Rare Earth MineralsFormer President Donald Trump suggests a deal for continued American military support to Ukraine in exchange for developing its mineral industry, focusing on rare earth elements crucial for various technologies.

Read more »

Ukraine Proposes Rare Earth Mineral Deal for Continued US Military AidUkraine is proposing a deal with the United States to develop its mineral industry, particularly its rare earth elements, in exchange for continued American military aid. This proposal, previously suggested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, aims to strengthen Kyiv's position in future negotiations with Moscow and reduce reliance on China, the world's largest producer of rare earth elements. The deal could be beneficial for both countries, providing Ukraine with vital military support and the US with access to critical minerals. However, challenges remain, including the ongoing war, a lack of geological data, and the need for security guarantees for companies operating in Ukraine.

Read more »