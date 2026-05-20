US Preventive Services Task Force leaders terminated by the Trump administration

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. terminated the positions of the two leaders of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, who were scheduled to complete their terms in 2027. The move was made to reform the panel that determines when insurance plans must provide free preventive care without any co-pay.

The Trump administration terminated the positions of two leaders of an influential health group known as the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force , which is responsible for determining when insurance plans must provide free preventive care .

The decision was made by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr., who notified the task force's two doctors that their appointments were terminated immediately before the end of their multiyear terms. The panel, established in the 1980s to review scientific evidence on disease prevention, has been accused of being ‘lackadaisical’ and lacked transparency, according to Kennedy. No specific reason was given for the termination in Kennedy's letters





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Health And Human Services Secretary Robert Ken U.S. Preventive Services Task Force Termination Free Preventive Care Panel Reform

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