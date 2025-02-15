US Presses UN to Ditch DEI Focus, Threatens Funding

The U.S. is exerting pressure on UN organizations to abandon their focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), warning of potential funding cuts if they persist. This move reflects the Trump administration's broader efforts to curtail DEI initiatives domestically and extends this stance to the international arena.

Newsweek reached out to the UN, UNICEF, the White House, and the U.S. State Department for comment.

This development stems from Trump's order on his first day back in office to terminate DEI policies, as outlined in an executive order titled 'Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing.' This order not only targets programs promoting DEI or gender equality but also extends to mentions of transgenderism and queer identity. Following suit, other departments, including the Pentagon, have implemented similar changes. The U.S. Army announced on Friday that it would no longer allow transgender individuals to join the military and cease performing or facilitating gender transition procedures. This move further underscores the Trump administration's stance on DEI. Additionally, the U.S. has cast doubt on its relationship with the UN. Trump previously severed ties with the Human Rights Council and halted funding for the Relief and Works Agency for Palestine. The U.S. contributes approximately 22 percent of the UN's core budget and 27 percent of its peacekeeping budget, making it the single largest contributor. China, the second-largest contributor, has been positioned to potentially fill the void left by any U.S. withdrawal from international engagement.Recent reports indicate that the Trump administration's DEI focus is now extending to international organizations. During executive board meetings at the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and UN Women in the past week, the U.S. made its stance clear, expressing its unwillingness to support either group in promoting DEI or 'gender ideology.' U.S. representatives attempted to revise documents that would have urged UNICEF to discontinue DEI or related programs in favor of 'promoting and underscoring biological reality,' but these efforts were unsuccessful. Jonathan Shrier, acting representative of the U.S. to the UN's Economic and Social Council, stated in remarks published on February 7 that the U.S. 'cannot agree to country program documents that contain terms and concepts that conflict with U.S. policies as set out in President Trump's recent Executive Orders, especially when those concepts endanger the very mission of the organization.' He further emphasized that the U.S. objects to any UNICEF initiatives to advance such programming in other countries, asserting that DEI programs 'violate the text and spirit of our laws by replacing hard work, merit, and equality with a divisive and dangerous preferential hierarchy.'





