US Presses Europe to Adopt Stricter Travel Restrictions Amid Ebola Outbreak

The Trump administration is urging European nations to implement tougher travel restrictions from Ebola-affected regions, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio directly appealing to the European Commission president. The US warns that without action, trans-Atlantic travel could be affected, as Europe handles most direct flights from Africa. The plea comes amid a deadly outbreak in Congo and scrutiny over US health aid cuts.

The Trump administration is urging European nations to enhance their travel restrictions for individuals coming from regions affected by the Ebola outbreak. Secretary of State Marco Rubio conveyed these concerns to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a phone call, emphasizing the need for coordinated US-European response efforts.

A State Department official, speaking anonymously, stressed that the United States has already stepped up its own measures, including banning travelers who have been in affected countries within the past three weeks and establishing quarantine protocols. The official warned that without decisive action from Europe, trans-Atlantic travel could be impacted, calling for both financial contributions and commonsense travel restrictions from the affected area.

The administration's appeal comes amid a severe Ebola crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with numerous casualties reported, including healthcare workers like Dr. Tibenderana Katho Blaise. Images of coffins and mourning families have underscored the outbreak's human toll. While the US has taken stringent steps, the official noted that Europe's higher volume of direct flights from Africa-over 300 daily compared to relatively few US-Africa flights-makes European policy crucial for containing potential spread.

The World Cup tournament in Mexico, which began Thursday and runs for nearly six weeks, adds another layer of complexity, as large gatherings could facilitate transmission. Rubio's call follows scrutiny of US global health preparedness, particularly after the dismantling of the Agency for International Development. During recent congressional hearings, Democrats questioned whether the cuts have weakened response capacity.

Rubio countered that early detection programs have been integrated into health deals with African nations and that the US response has been swift. Meanwhile, the European Union has contributed financially, adding 16.5 million euros to a previous 15 million euros, but the US is pressing for more concrete travel measures. The EU delegation in Washington offered no immediate comment on Rubio's conversation with von der Leyen.

Protests have also erupted against a US-built Ebola quarantine center in Kenya, reflecting global anxiety about the outbreak and response strategies





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Ebola Travel Restrictions Trump Administration Marco Rubio European Union Ursula Von Der Leyen Democratic Republic Of Congo Public Health Trans-Atlantic Travel World Cup

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