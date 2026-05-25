US President Trump Undergoes Third Scheduled Medical Checkup Amid Health questions

President Donald Trump will undergo a medical checkup Tuesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center amid growing questions about his health as his 80th birthday approaches.

President Donald Trump will undergo a medical checkup Tuesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center amid growing questions about his health as his 80th birthday approaches.

President Trump, the oldest president to be inaugurated, is scheduled to visit Walter Reed for a medical and dental visit, the White House said earlier this month. The president went to Walter Reed in April 2025 for his annual physical exam — and returned in October for what officials characterized as a “scheduled follow-up,” sparking weeks of inquiries about Trump’s diagnosis and procedures that the White House repeatedly sidestepped.

Trump also has made two visits to a Florida dentist since January, the White House has said, with officials saying those were for routine cleaning and care. Trump’s health and fitness have been central to his political identity, in part because the president has continually invoked it, seeking to turn persistent doubts about his age into a point of strength.

Independent doctors have asked why Trump’s hands have been repeatedly bruised, why his legs are swollen, and whether his occasional sleepiness is a sign of a deeper issue, saying that they find White House explanations insufficient. President Trump will receive a physical and dental checkup on Tuesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the White House announced earlier this month.

It comes amid increasing questions about Trump’s health as his 80th birthday approaches, and amid growing doubts about the president’s fitness, revealed in a Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll conducted last month. The president has made two visits to a Florida dentist since January, the White House has said, with officials saying those were for routine cleaning and care.

Trump’s health and fitness have been central to his political identity, in part because the president has continually invoked it, seeking to turn persistent doubts about his age into a point of strength. Trump is the oldest president to be inaugurated and has continually invoked his physical health, boasting of his vigor and results on cognitive exams.

Some lawmakers in both parties have called for more checks on chief executives, such as creating an independent commission that could assess the president’s health. In addition to boasting of his physical health, Trump has regularly touted his results on cognitive exams, insisting that the tests validate his fitness. He repeated claims about his cognitive scores as recently as a rally on Friday





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