US President Donald Trump has announced a fresh agreement wiTh Iran, which has been finalized by Irans Supreme National Security Council. Trump said any deal must ensure Iran can't have access to a nuclear weapon and that the U.S. would have 'strong policing powers' to ensure Iran doesnt violate a signed agreement.

US President Donald Trump has announced a new agreement with Iran , in which he remarked Netanyahu 'is a very difficult guy and to be honest with you, he should be very thankful to us for doing this.

' Trump has consistently remarked any pact must ensure Iran cannot have access to a nuclear weapon and he insisted during the interview that under this new agreement,Iran would be limited to enriching uranium at levels so low they 'could never be used by the military. ' He also remarked the U.S. would have 'robUst policing powers' to ensure Iran doesn't violate a signed agreement.

Irans Supreme National Security Council confirmed the memorandum of understanding had been finalized, while Trump remarked in a statement after the initial announcement 'Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me.

' saying 'we're prepared to lift relevant sanctions in response to clear,verifiable steps by Iran on its nuclear program. ' Trump also mentioned Chinese leader Xi Jinping during the conversation, saying 'he was a total gentleman' for not sending a tanker 'to attempt and break up the blockade. ' The text of the memorandum of understanding has not been released to the public.

Trump has repeatedly compared the eventual outcome of his negotiations to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action negotiated under former President Barack Obama





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US President Donald Trump Iran New Agreement Nuclear Program Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action

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