US President Proposes for Multiple Arab Nations to Sign Abraham Accords and Invite Iran to Join Negotiations

The text discusses US President Donald Trump's proposal for multiple Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, and Jordan, to sign the Abraham Accords, a landmark agreement to end the conflict with Iran. The president suggested that these countries join the Abraham Accords simultaneously and even extended an invitation to Iran to join the negotiations. However, Iran's willingness to make concessions remains unclear, as they have not agreed to establish relations or halt their nuclear program.

The text discusses US President Donald Trump's suggestion for Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, and Jordan to sign the Abraham Accords , a landmark agreement to end the conflict with Iran.

The president claimed that he discussed it with the leaders of those countries and referenced the UAE and Bahrain, who are already part of the agreement. He also suggested that Iran should join the Abraham Accords, although it is unlikely given their pledged commitment to the destruction of Israel. The text briefly mentions Iran's negotiation to end the war and negotiations on nuclear details, highlighting the ongoing efforts to find a resolution





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Abraham Accords Ending The Conflict With Iran Establishing Relations With Iran Nuclear Program Vital Waterway For Oil And Gas Transportation Abraham Accords Iran's Escalation Of Pressure US Blockade On The Strait Of Hormuz Trump's Willingness To Make A Deal Nuclear Weapons

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran latest: Peace deal would reopen Strait of Hormuz, stop Iran from building nuclear weaponSecretary of State Marco Rubio cautioned Sunday that “significant progress, although not final progress has been made' in the negotiations to end the war in Iran.

Read more »

Iran agrees in principle to surrender highly enriched uranium, US-Iran deal loomingIran has reportedly agreed in principle to surrender its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, according to two U.S. officials, potentially paving the way for an agreement to be announced as early as Sunday.

Read more »

Iran 'Ready to Assure World' it Does Not Seek Nuclear Weapons, as US-Iran Talks AdvanceIranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Tehran is ready to demonstrate to the world that it is not seeking to acquire nuclear weapons as talks of a potential peace agreement between the Islamist regime and the United States appear to be advancing.

Read more »

Donald Trump's Talks with Muslim Leaders About Ending Iran WarSpark Plans for Broader Peace PlansA recent report revealed that the President asked several Middle Eastern countries to enter peace agreements with Israel by signing onto the Abraham Accords, a historic agreement that could potentially normalize relationships between Arab states and Israel if confirmed by multiple Arab countries said to be on the line with Trump when he made his reported request for them to sign onto the Abraham Accords. The main goal of the Abraham Accords is to broker a peace agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel while US President Donald Trump reportedly asked multiple Arab countries during a phone call Saturday to sign peace agreements with Israel if an deal is struck to end the Iran war.

Read more »