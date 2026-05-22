US President Donald Trump Warns of Possible Military Intervention in Cuba

US President Donald Trump has warned of possible military intervention in Cuba, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared that Cuba has been a national security threat for years. Rubio stated that Cuba has been a national security threat due to its ties with US adversaries such as Russia and China.

US President Donald Trump has warned of possible military intervention in Cuba , as Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared that Cuba has been a national security threat for years.

Trump said previous US presidents have considered intervening in Cuba for decades but that he will be the one to do it. Rubio stated that Cuba has been a national security threat due to its ties with US adversaries such as Russia and China. The Trump administration wants to resolve differences with Cuba peacefully but is doubtful the US can reach a diplomatic resolution with the island's current government.

Top Trump aides have met with Cuban officials in recent months to explore possible improvements in relations, but the US side has come away unimpressed from those talks, leading to even more sanctions imposed on the Cuban government. The US has also announced criminal charges against Cuba's former leader, Raúl Castro, accusing him of ordering the shootdown of civilian planes flown by Miami-based exiles in 1996. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has condemned the indictment as a political stunt.

The US military has also arrived in the Caribbean Sea with the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier and accompanying ships, taking part in maritime exercises with partners in Latin America. Rubio stated that the likelihood of a diplomatic resolution with Cuba's current government is not high, and that the US is very serious and focused on addressing the national security risk posed by Cuba.

The US has also slapped new sanctions on Cuba, the largest of which is against Grupo de Administración Empresarial S.A. , a business conglomerate operated by the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces. The Trump administration's actions against Cuba have led to severe blackouts, food shortages and an economic collapse across the island





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