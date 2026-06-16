US President Donald Trump Threatens Iran with 'All Hell' if They Seek Nuclear Weapon

US President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with 'all hell' if they seek to obtain a nuclear weapon, as the two countries are set to sign a deal to end the Middle East war. Trump made the comments during a bilateral meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and also said that the US has no obligation to invest in Iran even after its deal with the Islamic republic to end the Middle East war.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that all hell will rain down on Iran if they seek to obtain a nuclear weapon , stressing that the agreed deal with Tehran specifies they cannot have one.

During the G7 summit in France, Trump also said that the US has no obligation to invest in Iran even after its deal with the Islamic republic to end the Middle East war. The only thing that really matters to me is Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, and it says it loud and clear, Trump said. All hell will rain down on Iran if the Iranian government seeks to acquire a nuclear weapon, he added.

Trump's comments come after the US President announced this weekend that a deal to end the war with Iran is all signed. The official signing ceremony is set to be held on June 19 in Switzerland. In a post on Truth Social, the president said, The deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Trump attends a bilateral meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

I hereby fully authorize the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade, he added. Meanwhile, Israeli figures quickly condemned the deal and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged that the country's forces would remain in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria for as long as necessary.

Trump said Tuesday he had suggested to Israel that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa should deal with Lebanon's Tehran-backed Hezbollah militia as the Israeli campaign was causing too many casualties. Praising Sharaa as doing an amazing job, Trump said, If Israel cant do the job against Hezbollah without killing everyone else, then he will do the job. Syria will do the job.

Sharaa is very good with Hezbollah, does not like them, Trump said, adding that the Syrian leader, an ex-jihadist who came to power after the fall of Bashar al-Assad, is no boy scout. Israel is fighting Hezbollah too long and too many people are being killed, he said. I suggested to Israel to let Syria take care of Hezbollah as, to be honest with you, I think they would do a better job, said Trump.

Following reports that his relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in decline, Trump said, Bibi Netanyahu has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon. I am not happy with the way Israel had handled themselves with Lebanon and Hezbollah. They should have been able to do the job faster, Trump said.

Asked at the G7 when the text of the deal would be released, Trump said, Its a very powerful document, and I want it to be released. So probably pretty soon. Iran said Tuesday that talks with the United States on its nuclear program and sanctions relief would likely begin later this week, as Trump said the Strait of Hormuz would completely open once the foes sign their deal.

Officials say negotiations over a final deal would take place in a 60-day window after the memorandum of understanding to end nearly four months of war triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran is physically signed. Rubble lies amid destroyed buildings in Deir Qanoun al-Nahr, Tyre district, southern Lebanon.

Likely on Friday, at a location to be determined, a new round of negotiations between Iran and the United States to reach a final agreement will begin, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said. In the final agreement, decisions will be made on the nuclear issues and the lifting of sanctions. According to Iran's deputy foreign minister, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Islamic republic's top negotiator, will attend the signing in Switzerland.

The US side will be represented by Vice President JD Vance, who said Trump himself might also attend. The developments came after Trump said an Iranian blockade on the crucial Hormuz strait oil and gas route would be fully lifted by the same day, which would be a major boost to the global economy. The US had, in retaliation, imposed its own blockade on Iranian ports.

Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said Monday, adding later that he did not think we will need much help keeping the waterway open. Iran's military hailed the accord as a victory, claiming it had humiliated the US and Israel, while President Masoud Pezeshkian called it a great achievement for the region. The ultraconservative newspaper Vatan-e Emrooz praised the agreement as a Trump surrender document.

But Araghchi struck a more cautious note, saying, We have a history of broken commitments, we have a history of agreements being torn up. All of this is present in our minds





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