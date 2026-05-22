US President Donald Trump Surprises Poland with Deployment of 5,000 Additional Troops

Donald Trump has announced the surprise deployment of 5,000 additional US troops to Poland, reversing recent Pentagon plans to reduce US troop numbers in Europe. The decision was based on his relationship with Poland's newly elected president Karol Nawrocki, a nationalist ally he publicly endorsed.

Donald Trump has announced the surprise deployment of 5,000 additional US troops to Poland just weeks after vowing to dramatically cut America's military presence in Europe .

The decision was based on his relationship with Poland's newly elected president Karol Nawrocki, a nationalist ally he publicly endorsed. The announcement appeared to reverse recent Pentagon plans to reduce US troop numbers in Europe by at least 5,000 amid growing complaints from the White House that Nato allies are not doing enough for their own defence or to support the Iran war.

As of last week, some 4,000 troops from the Army's 2nd Armoured Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division were no longer en route to Poland. The cancelled deployment was part of an effort to comply with Trump's order to reduce the number of troops in Europe, according to reports. A deployment to Germany of personnel trained to fire long-range missiles also was halted.

Democrats and Republicans alike criticised the reductions as sending the wrong signal both to allies and Russian president Vladimir Putin during the war in Ukraine





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump US Troops Poland Karol Nawrocki Pentagon Nato Russia Ukraine Trump's Order Europe Germany Long-Range Missiles

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

List of Donald Trump’s endorsed candidates who won electionsTrump-backed names swept four states in May 19 primaries, mostly winning outright, though some high-profile races head to runoffs.

Read more »

Donald Trump and the Kim Jong Un Cult of PersonalityThe article discusses the similarities between the personality cults of Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump, and the damage they have caused to the ideals of democracy and freedom.

Read more »

Trump says US sending additional 5,000 troops to Poland — days after Vance announced deployment delayTrump, in a Truth Social post, cited his relationship with Poland’s conservative nationalist president, Karol Nawrocki, as the reason behind his decision ​to send additional troops.

Read more »

Trump says he's sending 5,000 more troops to PolandPresident Trump's announcement stirred confusion in Europe following weeks of changing statements from his administration about reducing the American military footprint in Europe.

Read more »