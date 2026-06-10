US President Donald Trump Launches Fresh Strikes Against Iran

US President Donald Trump has launched fresh strikes against Iran in retaliation for the shooting down of a US Army Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz. The US Central Command said it began launching self-defense strikes against Iran at 5pm ET on Tuesday, in response to yesterday's downing of the helicopter. Trump's comments come as tensions flared in the Middle East last night after he launched strikes against Iran.

US President Donald Trump has launched fresh strikes against Iran in retaliation for the shooting down of a US Army Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US Central Command said it began launching self-defense strikes against Iran at 5pm ET on Tuesday, in response to yesterday's downing of the helicopter. Trump's comments come as tensions flared in the Middle East last night after he launched strikes against Iran. The US president slammed the 'fake news' media, claiming it 'refuses to report how effective the US Naval blockade is.

' He also called Iran a 'failed nation,' claiming Tehran 'is doing zero business, not paying their military, or any of their bills. ' Trump's comments have been met with a fresh wave of attacks from Tehran, with strikes targeting sites in Bahrain and Kuwait, which both sounded alerts and fired air defenses in response. The US airstrikes prompted a response from Iranian forces, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warning US forces to leave the Strait of Hormuz.

'The Strait of Hormuz is NOT international waters but shared between Iran and Oman... Foreign forces in proximity to our territory are at constant risk on account of their own human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfire,' he said. The Apache helicopter was brought down by an Iranian Shahed drone, with one US official telling CNN it remains unclear whether the aircraft was deliberately targeted.

The US and Iran have been locked in a stalemate for weeks, with Trump insisting that a peace deal is close, only for it to fall apart. Trump remains adamant that Iran must give up its nuclear ambitions, while Tehran has demanded that any deal must include a truce in Lebanon. Iran launched missiles at Israel over the weekend over its attacks on Tehran's proxy terror group Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel retaliated but the two sides agreed to halt attacks on Monday after Trump's demand. The US has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports, while Washington has confirmed that two crewed aircraft have been shot down by Iran during the war, following the loss of an F-15 fighter jet in April.

A man poses for a photos next to a fallen rock half-buried in the ground on the outskirts of Jericho on June 8, 2026 The war has strangled the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of global oil flows. Trump's comments have been met with a fresh wave of attacks from Tehran, with strikes targeting sites in Bahrain and Kuwait, which both sounded alerts and fired air defenses in response.

The US airstrikes prompted a response from Iranian forces, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warning US forces to leave the Strait of Hormuz.

'The Strait of Hormuz is NOT international waters but shared between Iran and Oman... Foreign forces in proximity to our territory are at constant risk on account of their own human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfire,' he said. The US and Iran have been locked in a stalemate for weeks, with Trump insisting that a peace deal is close, only for it to fall apart.

Trump remains adamant that Iran must give up its nuclear ambitions, while Tehran has demanded that any deal must include a truce in Lebanon. Iran launched missiles at Israel over the weekend over its attacks on Tehran's proxy terror group Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel retaliated but the two sides agreed to halt attacks on Monday after Trump's demand.

The US has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports, while Washington has confirmed that two crewed aircraft have been shot down by Iran during the war, following the loss of an F-15 fighter jet in April. A man poses for a photos next to a fallen rock half-buried in the ground on the outskirts of Jericho on June 8, 2026 The war has strangled the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of global oil flows.

Trump had earlier urged Israel and Iran to stop 'shooting' and said that 'final negotiations' towards peace would proceed. In the recent escalation of attacks, Iran fired nearly 30 missiles at Israel, according to the Israeli military, while Israel struck military sites in the Islamic republic. Iranian state media reported on Tuesday that three people including two members of the Army Air Defense Force were killed in Israeli strikes a day earlier. No casualties were reported in Israel following the exchange





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US President Donald Trump Iran Strait Of Hormuz Apache Helicopter US Central Command US Naval Blockade Fake News Media Failed Nation Tehran Nuclear Ambitions Hezbollah Lebanon Blockade On Iranian Ports F-15 Fighter Jet

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